14-year-old batting prodigy, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, put the heartbreak of the defeat in the Under-19 Asia Cup final against Pakistan behind him to script history in the Vijay Hazare Trophy opener between Bihar and Arunachal Pradesh. Suryavanshi, who failed to fire for India in the U19 Asia Cup final, went berserk from the word go, smashing Arunachal Pradesh bowlers all across the park on Wednesday. Suryavanshi reached the triple-digit score in just 36 balls, courtesy of 10 fours and 8 sixes. The milestone puts him second in the list of fastest hundreds in List A cricket among Indians. At the age of 14 years, 272 days, Suryavanshi also became the youngest to hit a century in men's List A cricket.

The record for scoring the fastest century in List A cricket by an Indian belongs to Anmolpreet Singh, who achieved this feat for Punjab against Arunachal Pradesh in the 2024-25 season. The global record belongs to Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk, who hit a 29-ball hundred for South Australia in the 2023-24 match against Tasmania. Suryavanshi then went on to score 150 in only 54 deliveries, hence breaking South Africa legend AB de Villiers' world record (64 balls), reaching the landmark in the quickest time.

Fastest hundreds in List A cricket history:

29 balls: Jake Fraser-McGurk (South Australia vs Tasmania, 2023)

31 balls: AB de Villiers (South Africa vs West Indies, 2015)

35 balls: Anmolpreet Singh (Punjab vs Arunachal Pradesh, 2024)

36 balls: Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Bihar vs Arunachal Pradesh, 2025)

36 balls: Corey Anderson (New Zealand vs West Indies, 2014)

36 balls: Graham Rose (Somerset vs Devon, 1990)

37 balls: Shahid Afridi (Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1996)

40 balls: Glenn Maxwell (Australia vs Netherlands, 2023)

40 balls: Yusuf Pathan (Baroda vs Maharashtra, 2010)

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, A Record-Breaking Machine

Since the start of his career, the 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi has gone on to break several records in age-group cricket. His historic Vijay Hazare Trophy ton follows a prolific 2025 domestic season where he also smashed a 61-ball century against Maharashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, proving his mettle in senior T20s.

Beyond white-ball cricket, he holds the record for the fastest Youth Test century by an Indian (a 58-ball ton against Australia U-19) and became the youngest debutant in Ranji Trophy history for Bihar at just 12 years and 284 days, breaking records previously held by icons like Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh.