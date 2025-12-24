How good is Pat Cummins? Whatever he does keeps working. Cummins has somehow figured out how to win. Every single time. Ever since Pat Cummins took charge of the Australian national team, it has been utter world domination. A World Test Championship, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, An ODI World Cup. And now, his third straight retention of the Ashes. Talk about a résumé. This is the benchmark. And the tide doesn't look like it's turning anytime soon. Which raises the uncomfortable, unavoidable question for the rest of the cricketing world: are we witnessing the greatest peak ever by a captain?

There is a strong case that we are.

Not many captains in history have dominated across formats, conditions, and eras of scrutiny the way Cummins has. This isn't a home-track bully story. This is sustained success in England, India & ICC events.

So what is he doing right?

First, radical simplicity. Cummins doesn't chase tactical cuteness. His Australia side plays with clarity. Clear roles, clear plans, minimal panic. There's no compulsive chopping and changing. No knee-jerk reactions. They strut the field, knowing they can beat anybody.

Second, trust. Perhaps Cummins' most underrated skill. He backs players hard, especially senior ones. Mitchell Starc, Steve Smith, Josh Hazelwood, Nathan Lyon, Travis Head- are all given free reign. And have the faith of the skipper, that they won't be dropped after a singular lean patch. That trust creates psychological safety, and in elite sport, safety breeds freedom. Freedom wins finals.

Then there's calm. Australia stay ice-cold because their leader does. When panic is absent at the top, it rarely creeps in below. Just watch how they hunt under pressure. When the lights are bright. When the crowd is venomous. When there is so much at stake. Stone-cold killers.

But make no mistake- this isn't passive leadership. Cummins is strategically brave. Bowling first in a World Cup final. Attacking fields when defense feels safer. Refusing to mentally play for draws. Australia under Cummins always play to win, not to avoid losing. That mindset shift alone separates good captains from era-defining ones.

How much of this is because Cummins himself is a great bowler?

A lot- but not in the obvious way.

Yes, he's elite across formats. New ball, old ball, clutch moments- he delivers. But more importantly, he leads from the front in the hardest discipline in the game. Fast-bowler captains earn instant credibility because they shoulder the heaviest physical and mental load. Cummins never hides. When things go wrong, he takes responsibility first.

Was the job easy because Australia are stacked with talent?

Not really.

Plenty of Australian captains have had great teams and failed to extract greatness. Aaron Finch struggled with similar white-ball resources. Tim Paine's side was tactically limited. Cummins inherited a team still rebuilding trust after sandpaper-gate.

What he's done is not just win trophies but improve the ecosystem. Australia today are less rough, more assertive- but ruthless.

So how do you beat Pat Cummins?

You don't out-muscle Australia emotionally. That's where they thrive. You disrupt their bowlers early, especially Cummins himself, before control sets in. You stay boring. You stay patient. You refuse to collapse after losing one bad session. India have shown glimpses of this blueprint. None have sustained it.

Until teams match Australia's mental fitness as much as their skill, Cummins will remain a step ahead.

Pat Cummins isn't just winning matches. He's redefining modern captaincy- quieter, clearer, colder. If this isn't the greatest peak yet, it's frighteningly close.