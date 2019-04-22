 
Kuldeep Yadav's Poor Form Worries Kolkata Knight Riders

Updated: 22 April 2019 19:11 IST

Kuldeep Yadav has had a poor IPL 2019 so far, with only four wickets and a poor average to show.

Kuldeep Yadav
Kuldeep Yadav is one of the three spinners picked in India's upcoming World Cup 2019 squad © AFP

Kuldeep Yadav, who is expected to share India's spin attack in the ICC World Cup 2019 in England and Wales, is going through a worrying run of poor form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 and that is causing concerns in Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Kuldeep has only taken four wickets for KKR in nine matches, with an economy of 8.66. Kolkata Knight Riders have suffered five losses in a row and are currently sitting on sixth in the IPL Points Tally.

“Definitely a form issue, he (Kuldeep) didn't stand up for us in the previous game. That's why we had to give him a break and get him back fresh,” said KKR captain Dinesh Karthik after their defeat to SRH.

“Kuldeep's not been bowling as well as he would have liked, as we would have liked as well. That's why we gave him a break, that's the only reason that we haven't played him this game.”

Kuldeep ranks at seventh place in the ODI bowlers' rankings, a spot above Yuzvendra Chahal, who along with Ravindra Jadeja, are members of the spin department at the World Cup.

Kuldeep has 87 wickets in 44 One-day Internationals (ODIs) at an economy rate of 4.93 and an average of 21.7. He had taken 12 wickets in the 2017 edition of the IPL.

Kuldeep was dropped from the SRH tie on Sunday on account of his thrashing against the Royal Challengers Bangalore last Friday, where his figures were 1-59 in 4 overs. The left-arm wrist-spinner was left in tears after the humiliation.

(With inputs from Reuters)

