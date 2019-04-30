 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 30 April 2019 15:58 IST

With just 2 games left, Chennai Super Kings will look to roar back with victories to seal a spot in the top 2 and get home comfort in Qualifier 1.

IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
With 8 wins in 12 matches, Chennai Super Kings have already qualified for the playoffs. © BCCI/IPL

Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings have already qualified for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 playoffs. However, a clash of them at the fag end of the tournament promises plenty of fireworks. Under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer, Delhi Capitals defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday to top the points table and book themselves a playoffs berth. CSK, on the other hand, had qualified for the playoffs earlier but suffered a defeat to Mumbai Indians after that and their net run-rate slipped into negative. On Wednesday, Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings will face off in a battle for the top position at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. With just two games left in the league stage, CSK will look to roar back with victories to seal a spot in the top two and get the home comfort in Qualifier 1. Without MS Dhoni, CSK's batting collapsed against MI and they lost the game by 46 runs to surrender their position at the top of the points table to Delhi.

When is the CSK vs DC IPL 2019 match?

The CSK vs DC IPL 2019 match will be played on May 1, 2019 (Wednesday).

Where will the CSK vs DC IPL 2019 match be played?

The CSK vs DC IPL 2019 match will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

What time does the CSK vs DC IPL 2019 match begin?

The CSK vs DC IPL 2019 match will begin at 08:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the CSK vs DC IPL 2019 match?

The CSK vs DC IPL 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the CSK vs DC IPL 2019 match?

The live streaming of the CSK vs DC IPL 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters.)

Comments
Topics : Chennai Super Kings Delhi Capitals MS Dhoni Shreyas Iyer Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Match 50 IPL 2019 MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Delhi Capitals and CSK have already qualified for the playoffs
  • Delhi Capitals defeated RCB on Sunday to top the IPL 2019 points table
  • CSK host Delhi Capitals in Chennai on Wednesday
Related Articles
IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals Face Chennai Super Kings In Fight For Top Honours
IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals Face Chennai Super Kings In Fight For Top Honours
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 29 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.