 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

Chennai Super Kings Bowler Deepak Chahar Breaks 10-Year-Old IPL Dot Ball Record

Updated: 10 April 2019 17:34 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

Deepak Chahar now holds the all-time record for bowling the most dot balls in an IPL innings, 20.

Chennai Super Kings Bowler Deepak Chahar Breaks 10-Year-Old IPL Dot Ball Record
Deepak Chahar finished with figures of 3/20 for CSK against KKR in their IPL 2019 match on Tuesday © BCCI/IPL

Bowling for Chennai Super Kings against Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday, pacer Deepak Chahar created the record for bowling the most dot balls in an innings in the history of the Indian Premier League. There were 20 dot balls in his spell. The previous record for bowling the most dot balls in an IPL innings was previously jointly held by Asish Nehra (Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab, 2009), Munaf Patel (Rajasthan Royals vs KKR, 2009) and Fidel Edwards (Deccan Chargers vs KKR, 2009), all of whom had bowled 19 dot balls in an innings.   

Opening the bowling, Chahar only conceded one run off the bat in his first over, also accounting for the wicket of Chris Lynn. There were four overthrows in this over though.

No runs were scored off the bat of his second over, as KKR lost Nitish Rana to the 26-year-old. There was, however, one wide.

Bowling his third over, Chahar was hit for two consecutive boundaries by Robin Uthappa. However, Chahar had the last laugh in this over too, following up with Uthappa's wicket and four dot balls.

Coming back at the death to bowl his fourth over, Chahar bowled five dot balls in the 19th over to keep the big-hitting Andre Russell quiet. Russell could only connect with one ball in the over, even which beat long on Ravindra Jadeja only by inches.

Chahar finished the match with figures of 3/20. Chahar has emerged to be one of the stars of IPL 2019, having flowered under MS Dhoni's leadership. With 8 wickets taken in 6 matches at an astounding economy rate of 5.95, he is only behind Kagiso Rabada among fast bowlers in the race for the Purple Cap this season.

Comments
Topics : Chennai Super Kings Deepak Chahar Ashish Nehra Munaf Patel Fidel Edwards MS Dhoni IPL 2019 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The record for most dot balls in an innings has been unbroken since 2009
  • Chahar is also second among fast bowlers in the Purple Cap race
  • Chahar has bowled at an economy rate of 5.95 this season
Related Articles
Discuss My Game With MS Dhoni While Playing Table Tennis: Deepak Chahar
Discuss My Game With MS Dhoni While Playing Table Tennis: Deepak Chahar
MS Dhoni Loses His Cool, Lashes Out At Deepak Chahar - Watch
MS Dhoni Loses His Cool, Lashes Out At Deepak Chahar - Watch
KL Rahul Fails To Deliver In Comeback Game Against England Lions
KL Rahul Fails To Deliver In Comeback Game Against England Lions
I Want To Be The New Ball Bowler Who Can Bat Too: Deepak Chahar
I Want To Be The New Ball Bowler Who Can Bat Too: Deepak Chahar
India vs England: Deepak Chahar Replaces Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya Comes In For Washington Sundar In India
India vs England: Deepak Chahar Replaces Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya Comes In For Washington Sundar In India's T20I Squad
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 29 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.