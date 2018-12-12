 
IPL 2019 Auction: Kings XI Punjab Target Brendon McCullum, Shimron Hetmyer And Jaydev Unadkat Among Others

Updated: 12 December 2018 19:55 IST

Kings XI Punjab released a name of XI players they are eager to have in their side this season.

The IPL 2019 auctions will happen on December 18 in Jaipur. © AFP

The Indian Premier League auction is scheduled for December 18 in Jaipur, where 346 shortlisted cricketers will go under the hammer. And as the day nears, the franchises are for sure busy forming wishlists. The Preity Zinta-owned Kings XI Punjab have already suggested XI players they are eyeing. Among the notable mentions are bowler Jaydev Unadkat, explosive Kiwi batsman Brendon McCullum and Windies sensation Shimron Hetmyer.

Jaydev Unadkat, who was the most expensive Indian in the IPL 2018, has set his base price at Rs 1.5 crore. Shimron Hetmyer, who led the Windies to the U-19 World Cup title, has set his base price at Rs 50 lakh. Hetmyer will be highly wanted by the KXIP camp as he had an amazing tour of India earlier this year.

Brendon McCullum needs no introduction. The Kiwi, who enters with a base price of Rs 2 crore, has a history of success in the Indian Premier League. He has previously played for Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Lions, Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kochi Tuskers Kerala.

According to several reports, flamboyant Australian batsman Glenn Maxwell has opted out of the auction, largely owing to Australia's hectic schedule in the run-up to the 2019 World Cup.

There are no Indians with a base price of Rs 2 crore. Apart from McCullum, the other players with two-crore base price are Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Colin Ingram, Corey Anderson, Chris Woakes,    Samuel Curran, Shaun Marsh and D'Arcy Short.

Another development on the IPL auction front is that auctioneer Richard Madley has been "dropped" by the BCCI. Richard Madley was the auctioneer for the Indian Premier League (IPL) for 10 years. The Welshman was "dropped" from the forthcoming IPL auction by the Board of Control For Cricket in India (BCCI). Madley recently tweeted that he has not been invited to auction the IPL this year and it was not his decision.

