Indian Premier League 2019 Auction: Jaydev Unadkat Highest-Priced Indian With ₹ 1.5 Crore Base Price

The Indian Premier League fever has already set in with its 12th edition knocking on the door. And the Indian Premier League has released a list of 346 shortlisted cricketers -- including 226 Indians - for the highly awaited auction to be held on December 18 in Jaipur. After emerging as the most expensive Indian from the IPL 2018 auction, Jaydev Unadkat has again grabbed the spotlight ahead of the 2019 edition. Unadkat is the highest-priced Indian with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Among other Indians, Yuvraj Singh, Wriddhiman Saha, Mohammed Shami and Axar Patel have set a base price of Rs 1 crore for themselves.

According to several reports last week, flamboyant Australian batsmen Glenn Maxwell and Aaron Finch have opted out of the auction, largely owing to Australia's hectic schedule in the run-up to the 2019 World Cup.

There are no Indians with a base price of Rs 2 crore. Here are nine players in the two-crore base price: Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Colin Ingram, Brendon McCullum, Corey Anderson, Chris Woakes, Samuel Curran, Shaun Marsh and D'Arcy Short.

Another development on the IPL auction front is that auctioneer Richard Madley has been "dropped" by the BCCI. Richard Madley was the auctioneer for the Indian Premier League (IPL) for 10 years. The Welshman was "dropped" from the forthcoming IPL auction by the Board of Control For Cricket in India (BCCI). Madley recently tweeted that he has not been invited to auction the IPL this year and it was not his decision.