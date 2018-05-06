IPL 2018: Shikhar Dhawan Meets His 'Biggest Fan', Shares Photo

India opener Shikhar Dhawan has a massive fan following all over the world. The Indian opener on Sunday was completely floored by a gesture from one of his fans - Shankar-- who came all the way with his family from Bangalore to meet the Indian cricketer. Dhawan took to Twitter and shared a photo with Shankar and family. "It was wonderful meeting Shankar, "my biggest fan" and his family. They came all the way from Bangalore to meet me. I feel truly humbled when my fans go to such lengths. Thank you Shankar and all my fans for your love and support. Love you all #myfans #mybiggestsupport," Dhawan's post read.

The SunRisers Hyderabad opener has had a decent run in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 season. The Delhi-born has played 8 matches so far in the tournament and accumulated 185 runs at an average of 30.83. He has one half-century to his name.

With seven wins and 2 defeats, SunRisers Hyderabad are sitting atop on the IPL points tally.

Dhawan has been nominated by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the prestigious Arjuna Award, BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhury confirmed last week.

A consistent run with the bat skyrocketed Dhawan from Grade C to Grade A+ in the newly-designed BCCI pay structure for the players.

Dhawan was placed in Grade C last season receiving a salary of Rs 50 lakh per annum but under the new system, the left-handed batsman will be paid Rs 7 crore per annum, an unbelievable hike of 1300 per cent.