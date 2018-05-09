 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: CSK Pacer Shardul Thakur's Parents Injured In Road Accident

Updated: 09 May 2018 13:07 IST

Indian cricketer Shradul Thakur's parents were injured when their motorcycle met with an accident in the neighbouring Palghar district in Mumbai, the police said on Wednesday.

IPL 2018: CSK Pacer Shardul Thakur
Shardul is currently playing for the Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing IPL 2018. © BCCI

Indian cricketer Shradul Thakur's parents were injured when their motorcycle met with an accident in the Palghar district in Mumbai, police said on Wednesday. The couple sustained injuries in the mishap, the official said, adding that they were rushed to a hospital where their condition was reported to be out of danger.

The fast bowler's parents -- father Narendra Thakur and mother Hansa Thakur -- were heading towards Mahim village in district, when their two-wheeler skidded off the Kelwa-Mahim road, an official at the Palghar police station said.

Some repair work was underway on the road where they met with the accident, he said.

"We are yet to record their statements as they are undergoing treatment," the police official said.

The 26-year-old pacer, who hails from Palghar, is currently playing for the Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018.

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Topics : Chennai Super Kings Shardul Thakur Cricket Indian Premier League 2018
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
IPL 2018: CSK Pacer Shardul Thakur
IPL 2018: CSK Pacer Shardul Thakur's Parents Injured In Road Accident
Ajinkya Rahane To Lead India In Afghanistan Test, Karun Nair Replaces Virat Kohli
Ajinkya Rahane To Lead India In Afghanistan Test, Karun Nair Replaces Virat Kohli
Ajinkya Rahane To Lead India In Afghanistan Test, Shreyas Iyer Replaces Virat Kohli
Ajinkya Rahane To Lead India In Afghanistan Test, Shreyas Iyer Replaces Virat Kohli
IPL 2018: Shane Watson Smashes Ton in Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2018: Shane Watson Smashes Ton in Chennai Super Kings' Big Win Against Rajasthan Royals At New Home
India vs Bangladesh, Highlights: India Win Nidahas Trophy With Dinesh Karthik
India vs Bangladesh, Highlights: India Win Nidahas Trophy With Dinesh Karthik's Last-Ball Six
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 98
Last updated on: 02 May 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.