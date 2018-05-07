IPL Live Cricket Score, SunRisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: RCB Win Toss, Opt To Field vs SRH
IPL SunRisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: SRH will be looking to keep their momentum intact and take an outright lead in the standings in terms of points
A buoyant and confident SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will look to add more misery to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fortunes in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on Tuesday. SRH currently top the IPL points table with 14 points while RCB remains sixth with 6 points. Kane Williamson-led SRH have been brilliant this season and their standing in the table adds credence to the fact. Virat Kohli-captained side RCB will have to overturn their dismal form and get back to winning ways to remain in contention for a playoff berth. SRH edged Delhi Daredevils in their last match while Chennai Super Kings beat Bangalore in Pune. (Live Scorecard)
Live Score
Hyderabad have been brilliant this season as they have recorded four successive wins. Of the 9 matches they've played so far, SRH have won seven and lost two matches. A win over RCB will all but ensure SRH a playoff berth. Bangalore on the other hand, have not found balance in either bowling or batting, and have only three wins from their nine encounters so far. RCB skipper Virat Kohli (357 runs in 9 matches) and AB de Villiers (281 runs in 7 matches) have been the only two batsmen firing for them. Brendon McCullum (127 runs in six matches) and Quinton de Kock (201 in 8 matches) have failed to live up to the expectations.
SRH vs RCB Live
1
lb
Moeen Ali to Alex Hales
Leg bye.
0
Moeen Ali to Alex Hales
Hales moves across in his crease to upset the line and length of the bowler. Ali though fires it on the stumps. Hales cuts it to point.
1
Moeen Ali to Shikhar Dhawan
The arm ball this time, it skids off the surface. Dhawan at the very last moment gets his bat down and works it through mid-wicket to get off the mark of his first ball.
1
Moeen Ali to Alex Hales
Hyderabad are underway straightaway! Flatter delivery on off by Ali. Hales off the back foot pushes it down to long on for a single.
We are all set for the action to begin. The Bangalore players make their way out to the middle. Shikhar Dhawan and Alex Hales are the openers for Hyderabad. They will look to make full use of the Powerplay. Spin to start for Bangalore. It will be Moeen Ali, the debutant, to open the bowling. Here we go...
Kane Williamson feels the wicket stays the same throughout the 40 overs and isn't disappointed to have a go with the bat. Adds they have done well to adapt to different surfaces and tonight would be looking to do the same. They are playing the same team, he informs.
Virat Kohli says they are looking to chase tonight. States it's all about restricting the opposition and teams have done well here while batting second. On the surface, he opines it looks a good one to bat on. Adds that their bowlers have been good and they need to support them on the field. Is confident about their batting as he says their average score has been around 170-180 this season. Informs they have got two changes - Manan Vohra and Moeen Ali come in for Murugan Ashwin and Brendon McCullum.
Toss - Williamson flips the coin. Tails is the call from Kohli and it comes down as tails. Bangalore elect to bowl!
Pitch Report - Brett Lee says there are a bit of cracks on it. Adds there is a nice sheen on the wicket and he expects the ball to turn a lot and skid through the surface. Feels anything around 150 should be a good score on this surface.
Start of a new week and we have match 39 all set to kickoff. The Orange Army will welcome the team from Bangalore tonight and the two teams are having a contrasting season. The hosts are well placed in the top half while the visitors are languishing at the bottom. A win for Williamson will take him one step further to the playoffs while a victory tonight for Kohli wouldn't guarantee anything. Even if they win their remainder of the games, they will have to hope for the other results to go their way. Let's see what do we have in store tonight. Brett Lee is ready with the pitch report.