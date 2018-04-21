IPL Live Cricket Score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils: Bangalore, Delhi Seek Change In Fortune

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will aim to stamp their authority when they face Delhi Daredevils at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium today. Both teams, who have failed to find their feet so far in the tournament with just one win from four games, will look to change their fortunes. DD are placed eighth while RCB are placed seventh with a slightly better run-rate in the points table. In their opening match, Bangalore failed to defend a competitive total against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) but won their second game of the tournament against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at home. They later lost consecutive games against Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI). (Live Scorecard)
Other than Virat Kohli, the star-studded RCB batting line-up has failed to fire with the bat. While the RCB skipper has amassed 201 runs from four outings, averaging 67, AB de Villiers, Quinton de Kock and Brendon McCullum have accumulated 122, 94 and 47 runs respectively. In the bowling department, pacer Chris Woakes has been impressive with eight wickets from four games while Umesh Yadav, with seven wickets from four games, has also provided the much-needed breakthrough whenever his side needed.
When and Where to Watch Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Delhi Daredevils (DD)
India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.
Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.
Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.
New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.
Bangalore will welcome the Men from Delhi on Saturday evening, 21st of April. It will be the second game of the double header and surely the one to watch out for. The two Delhiites - Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir, will be desperate to bag a win as they are languishing at the bottom of the points table. The hosts have a better NRR which separates them from the visitors. Bangalore's main issue is their bowling as twice in two games, their bowlers conceded 200-plus which is something that has hurt them big time. To add to it, their batters too, haven't found their mojo, apart from the skipper who is topping the charts as far as runs scored are concerned. They will be low on confidence but they have legends like Daniel Vettori, Brendon McCullum, AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli himself to look for inspiration. On the flip side, Delhi too, haven't done any better this year. The only silver lining for them was that epic run chase where they defeated Mumbai at the Wankhede. But after that, once again they fell flat in their previous game against Kolkata. The good sign for them is that Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Glenn Maxwell have shown glimpses of form that they possess and since the game will be played at M.Chinnaswamy, they should fancy their chances to fire on all cylinders. There are thunderstorms predicted for tomorrow, but let's hope they don't interrupt and we get to witness a complete game of cricket.