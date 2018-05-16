IPL Live Cricket Score, Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab: Krunal, Pollard Steady MI After Early Blows vs KXIP

Mumbai Indians will be desperate for a win against Kings XI Punjab to keep their play-off hopes alive when they square-off in a crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) tie at the Wankhede stadium. Just when Mumbai's dream of making it to the final four was on the verge of getting shattered, the Rohit Sharma-led brigade came up with a spirited show to register a hat-trick of wins before faltering against Rajasthan Royals in their previous game. Mumbai have to win both their remaining two matches to keep their chances alive for advancing to the play-offs. With 10 points, the three-time champions are placed at the sixth spot in the IPL points table while their opponents are a spot ahead with 12 points in their kitty. (Live Scorecard)
Mumbai will once again rely on opener Suryakumar Yadav, who has been consistent with the bat, amassing 473 runs from 12 innings. The other opener Evin Lewis also got back his touch in the last match, hitting a 42-ball 60. However, Mumbai's middle order failed miserably including skipper Rohit. Barring his match-winning knock against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rohit has failed to live up to the expectations this season. The Pandya brothers - Hardik and Krunal -- will also need to dish out something special if they are to stand any chance of making it to the final four.
When and Where to Watch Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)
India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.
Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.
Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.
New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.
MI vs KXIP Live
6
Marcus Stoinis to Kieron Pollard
SIX.
4
Marcus Stoinis to Kieron Pollard
FOUR! Slices it with the opened face and carves over point. Yuvraj in the deep puts in the dive after covering good ground to his left but fails to stop it.
4
Marcus Stoinis to Kieron Pollard
FOUR! Stoinis spears in a good yorker outside off, Pollard jams his bat down in time and gets a thick edge right between the keeper and short third man.
1
Marcus Stoinis to Hardik Pandya
High full toss from Stoinis and Hardik powers it to long on for a single.
Hardik Pandya walks out to bat.
W
Marcus Stoinis to Krunal Pandya
OUT! Stoinis strikes! So, it's the slower ball again that does the trick. That ends the 65-run partnership. Bumper from Stoinis and it is an off pace delivery, Krunal had to delay his shot but still ends up top edging it to short fine leg. Ankit Rajpoot inside the circle takes a dolly. Punjab desperately needed this breakthrough to stem the flow of runs. Mumbai have lost half their side and still there is still 34 balls to go.
2
Marcus Stoinis to Krunal Pandya
Good yorker from Stoinis but still ends up conceding couple of runs. Krunal digs it out to vacant mid-wicket region and rushes back for the second run.
Stoinis brought back into the attack.
1
lb
Ankit Rajpoot to Krunal Pandya
Leg bye! An optimistic shout for LBW by Ankit Rajpoot. Bowls a fuller length ball, angling into the pads of Krunal, who fails to flick it and wears it on the pads and the ball rolls on the leg side. They take a leg bye.
1
wd
Ankit Rajpoot to Krunal Pandya
Wide! Slipping it down the leg side, Krunal looks to glance that but he misses it. Wide given by the umpire.