IPL Live Cricket Score, Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab: Krunal, Pollard Steady MI After Early Blows vs KXIP

Mumbai Indians will be desperate for a win against Kings XI Punjab to keep their play-off hopes alive when they square-off in a crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) tie at the Wankhede stadium. Just when Mumbai's dream of making it to the final four was on the verge of getting shattered, the Rohit Sharma-led brigade came up with a spirited show to register a hat-trick of wins before faltering against Rajasthan Royals in their previous game. Mumbai have to win both their remaining two matches to keep their chances alive for advancing to the play-offs. With 10 points, the three-time champions are placed at the sixth spot in the IPL points table while their opponents are a spot ahead with 12 points in their kitty. ( Live Scorecard )

Mumbai will once again rely on opener Suryakumar Yadav, who has been consistent with the bat, amassing 473 runs from 12 innings. The other opener Evin Lewis also got back his touch in the last match, hitting a 42-ball 60. However, Mumbai's middle order failed miserably including skipper Rohit. Barring his match-winning knock against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rohit has failed to live up to the expectations this season. The Pandya brothers - Hardik and Krunal -- will also need to dish out something special if they are to stand any chance of making it to the final four.

hen and Where to Watch Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)

India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.

Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.

Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.