IPL Live Cricket Score Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) would be in a bit of a shock at being unable to defend a 200-plus total against a surging Chennai Super Kings, while SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) would be heaving a sigh of relief at not having messed up what should have been a regulation win against Mumbai Indians. As KKR prepare to host their second IPL 2018 match, they'd be hoping that both their own and SRH's fortunes turn in their favour. Rival skippers Dinesh Karthik and Kane Williamson will be very keen to go one-up. In their last outing, the Dinesh Karthik-led KKR lost to Chennai CSK on the road by five wickets in a thrilling encounter. Despite posting 202/6 riding West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell's unbeaten 36-ball 88, KKR bowlers found it hard to stop CSK from the off as Shane Watson set up the chase with a belligerent 19-ball 42. Later, England's Sam Billings guided MS Dhoni's team to a victory with a 23-ball 56. KKR's R Vinay Kumar had a forgettable outing as the Karnataka pacer started proceedings by conceding 16 runs in the first over and then failing to defend 17 needed in the last over. (LIVE SCORE)