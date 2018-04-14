IPL Live Cricket Score Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) would be in a bit of a shock at being unable to defend a 200-plus total against a surging Chennai Super Kings, while SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) would be heaving a sigh of relief at not having messed up what should have been a regulation win against Mumbai Indians. As KKR prepare to host their second IPL 2018 match, they'd be hoping that both their own and SRH's fortunes turn in their favour. Rival skippers Dinesh Karthik and Kane Williamson will be very keen to go one-up. In their last outing, the Dinesh Karthik-led KKR lost to Chennai CSK on the road by five wickets in a thrilling encounter. Despite posting 202/6 riding West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell's unbeaten 36-ball 88, KKR bowlers found it hard to stop CSK from the off as Shane Watson set up the chase with a belligerent 19-ball 42. Later, England's Sam Billings guided MS Dhoni's team to a victory with a 23-ball 56. KKR's R Vinay Kumar had a forgettable outing as the Karnataka pacer started proceedings by conceding 16 runs in the first over and then failing to defend 17 needed in the last over. (LIVE SCORE)
Teams:
SRH: Kane Williamson (Captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rashid Khan Arman, Shikhar Dhawan, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Sandeep Sharma, Shakib Al Hasan, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi Eisakhil, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Billy Stanlake, Siddharth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Shreevats Goswami, Basil Thampi, T. Natarajan, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Ricky Bhui, Sachin Baby, Tanmay Agarwal.
KKR: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Dinesh Karthik (Captain & wicket-keeper), Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi, Tom Curran.
When and Where to Watch: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.
Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.
Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.
New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.
KKR vs SRH Live
-
-
- Refresh
Still quite early in the Indian T20 League season, but the best of the best start off strong and make it known they are the team that everybody fears. Last year it was Mumbai, this time, it's Hyderabad. Two home games and two victories - One, an emphatic one. The other, a last-ball thriller. Both, in their own right, good for building character. The bowling has come good on both occasions, with the middle order being tested for the first time. Shikhar Dhawan is in pristine form, but in their last encounter, a new hero in the form of Deepak Hooda stepped up. Hyderabad had the home support with them so far, but now they travel on the road for their first away game. And they will take on Kolkata at Eden Gardens in Match 10. The home side has had a mixed set of results in their opening two games. Won the first one with ease, while lost out right at the end against Chennai in their second. Andre Russell's heroics with the bat went in vain, given the bowling unit could not deliver when it mattered. They are back home though, in the city where the emotional connection with the game is immense. The support will be valuable to their team, and will provide a challenge to the travelling Hyderabad unit. All in all, it should make for a feisty battle.