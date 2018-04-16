IPL Live Cricket Score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils: Russell, Rana Take Kolkata To 200/9 vs Delhi

Nitish Rana (59) and Andre Russell (41) powered Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to 200/6 in 20 overs against Delhi Daredevils (DD) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Eden Garden on Monday. After a slow start by KKR, Chris Lynn (31) began hitting the shots to keep the run rate going. Sunil Narine was dismissed for 1 run in the 3rd over. Robin Uthappa took the initiative after that to hit the big shots and score a quickfire 19-ball 35 runs. Rana played a superb inning and got his fifty. He was ably supported by Russell, who began hitting right from the outset. He hit six sixes in his 12-ball 41 runs. Delhi got back with some decent bowling display by Rahul Tewatia in the last over as they restricted KKR to 200. Trent Boult was the pick of the bowlers for Delhi as he returned with bowling figures of 2/29 and even bowled a maiden over. (LIVE SCORECARD)