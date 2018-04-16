IPL Live Cricket Score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils: Russell, Rana Take Kolkata To 200/9 vs Delhi

Nitish Rana (59) and Andre Russell (41) powered Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to 200/6 in 20 overs against Delhi Daredevils (DD) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Eden Garden on Monday. After a slow start by KKR, Chris Lynn (31) began hitting the shots to keep the run rate going. Sunil Narine was dismissed for 1 run in the 3rd over. Robin Uthappa took the initiative after that to hit the big shots and score a quickfire 19-ball 35 runs. Rana played a superb inning and got his fifty. He was ably supported by Russell, who began hitting right from the outset. He hit six sixes in his 12-ball 41 runs. Delhi got back with some decent bowling display by Rahul Tewatia in the last over as they restricted KKR to 200. Trent Boult was the pick of the bowlers for Delhi as he returned with bowling figures of 2/29 and even bowled a maiden over. (LIVE SCORECARD)
When and Where to Watch: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Delhi Daredevils (DD)
India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.
Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.
Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.
New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.
W
Andre Russell to Shreyas Iyer
OUT c Nitish Rana b Andre Russell. Delhi have lost their second wicket.
4
Andre Russell to Shreyas Iyer
FOUR! Cut and cut hard by Iyer. Short and wide from Russell, Shreyas hangs back and slaps it past backward point.
1
Andre Russell to Gautam Gambhir
Gambhir has nudged the ball fine down the leg side. The batsmen have run through for a single.
4
Andre Russell to Gautam Gambhir
FOUR! Quality from Gambhir this time. Gets low and drives this superbly through covers.
0
Andre Russell to Gautam Gambhir
Length ball outside off, Gambhir is early in his drive and gets a soft leading edge towards mid off.
Andre Russell will share the new ball.
0
Piyush Chawla to Shreyas Iyer
Iyer defends it from within the crease.
Shreyas Iyer is the new man in.
W
Piyush Chawla to Jason Roy
OUT! No Roy show today! A lot of hopes would have been relying on him and he has failed to deliver today. Like they say everyday is not Sunday. Roy comes charging down the track, seeing him, Chawala drifts this down the leg side. Jason cannot get bat to this and Karthik completes the formalities. A very good stumping. Kolkata get the wide run but what's more important is the loss of their in-form opener.
0
Piyush Chawla to Jason Roy
Short and wide outside off, Roy tries to slap this square but gets a bottom edge on this near the pitch.