IPL Live Cricket Score, Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: RCB Take On KXP In A Must-Win Contest

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will aim to push towards the play-offs with a win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter today. Punjab are third in the points table with 12 points from 11 matches. Bangalore are seventh with eight points from 11 games. Only SunRisers Hyderabad, with 18 points so far, have guaranteed themselves a place in the play-offs. So there are three places still up for grabs for the knock-outs. However, the problem for Punjab is that they arrive into the match on the back of two consecutive defeats and face a team that will be without pressure. From now onwards, the Virat Kohli-led Bangalore will be out to derail other teams' chances. (Live Scorecard)
In their past two defeats, Punjab lost to Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders. In the loss to Rajasthan, the problem was their batting, failing to chase down the 159-run target. Against Kolkata, the Punjab bowlers had a day to forget, conceding 245/6. However, Punjab managed to reach 214/8, falling short by 31 runs. To win against Bangalore, Punjab captain Ravichandran Ashwin would know that both their batting and bowling must click at the Holkar Stadium.
When and Where to Watch Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.
Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.
Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.
New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.
It is a nice thing to have good habits and winning is surely one of them. Bangalore have just found that out. Also with a win against Delhi, they have given themselves a slim hope of advancing into the next stage. A battle for the playoffs intensifies as we enter into the final week of the league stage. Match 48 of the Indian T20 League will see Punjab hosting Kohli's men at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. The Ashwin-led team has lost four out of their last five games and the latest came at the same venue. The bowling attack of the home team was taken to the cleaners by Narine and co. and even their fragile middle order was once again exposed. Barring KL Rahul, none of the other players have stood up and taken the responsibility of scoring runs to see their team get over the line. Even, their opponents are facing the similar issue. Kohli and AB de Villiers have done the bulk of the scoring while the rest of the players have just failed to deliver. The young Indian players need to step up for their respective sides and make their presence felt. A loss here for Bangalore would mean the end of the road. For Punjab, this is their last home game of the season and they would hope to finish on a high. Performance of the under-performing players from both the sides will decide the fate of this game. Will it be the home team that will come out on top? Or will the visitors win their second game on the trot? Only time will tell.