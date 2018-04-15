IPL Live Cricket Score, Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings: CSK Win Toss, Opt To Field vs KXIP

A confident Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will aim to extend their winning momentum when they face Kings XI Punjab in Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the PCA stadium on Sunday. The southern outfit who have made a comeback in the cash-rich league after serving a two-year suspension roared in their previous two encounters and once again proved why they are one of the serious contenders for the title. In their campaign opener against three-time champion Mumbai Indians, Dwayne Bravo and Kedar Jadhav pulled off a thrilling last over win for Chennai. Chasing 166 against Mumbai, Mahendra Singh Dhoni's side was once reeling at 75/5 and victory seemed a distant dream for the yellow brigade. However, Bravo's scintillating 30-ball 68 put them on the brink of the win and later in the last over Jadhav snatched a win from the jaws of defeat. (LIVE SCORE)
Live Score
In the second match, Chennai was handed a challenging 203-run target by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their first home game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Winning the toss, Dhoni opted to bowl first and opined his side love to chase, a statement which was hence proved right by his boys. CSK was off to a flying start with Shane Watson (42) and Ambati Rayudu (39) adding 75 runs for the opening wicket. With just everything going CSK's way, KKR's spinners- Kuldeep Yadav and Sunil Narine struck to bring back their side in the contest. Overall, Chennai will once again be the favourites over Punjab, after winning the last three encounters the two sides have met.
When and Where to Watch: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.
Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.
Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.
New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.
KXIP vs CSK Live
-
-
- Refresh
4
Deepak Chahar to Lokesh Rahul
FOUR.
0
Deepak Chahar to Lokesh Rahul
Promising signs first up. Hint of swing there as it lands on a length around off, Rahul watchfully defends it back.
Time to play the game! Chris Gayle and KL Rahul walk to the centre. The West Indian giant would like to make a statement here. Deepak Chahar to begin proceedings with the ball. A slip in place. Here we go...
Ravichandran Ashwin says that it's very early in the tournament and they are treating this match as a normal one. Axar Patel misses out as he has a niggle and Barinder Sran replaces him. Big roar from the crowd as Ashwin mentions that CHRIS GAYLE is also playing today in place of Marcus Stoinis.
MS Dhoni says the wicket looks good and feels dew can be a factor and hence chasing is better. Informs about the forced change, Suresh Raina ain't fit and is replaced by Murali Vijay. Smiles and says that they are a team of over-aged boys and they have to keep themselves fit. Repeats the cliched line that it's all about the process.
Toss - Up goes the coin, Ravichandran Ashwin calls it wrongly and CHENNAI WILL FIELD!
The Men in Yellow are coming on the back of two close wins. Dwayne Bravo in one and Sam Billings in the other got them over the line but as it is said, with good there is something bad. Injuries to some of the players have hampered their winning combination and all eyes will be on who gets the nod in this clash in place of Suresh Raina. Still they have enough firepower in their ranks and it would require something spectacular on Punjab's part to topple the in-form looking Chennai side. Stick with us to see who gets lucky at the toss.
It's time for the second match of the evening. Punjab are all set to host the men from Chennai in what promises to be an exciting clash. The ex-Chennai lad, R. Ashwin will be up against his former side and it would be interesting to see how he fares tonight. He has been really good with his captaincy so far and the fact that his side thrashed Delhi in their opening encounter in Mohali should boost them all the more. However, they would be vary of the fact that they slipped massively in the previous encounter after an electric start and would look to avoid it this time around.