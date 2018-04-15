IPL Live Cricket Score, Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings: CSK Win Toss, Opt To Field vs KXIP

A confident Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will aim to extend their winning momentum when they face Kings XI Punjab in Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the PCA stadium on Sunday. The southern outfit who have made a comeback in the cash-rich league after serving a two-year suspension roared in their previous two encounters and once again proved why they are one of the serious contenders for the title. In their campaign opener against three-time champion Mumbai Indians, Dwayne Bravo and Kedar Jadhav pulled off a thrilling last over win for Chennai. Chasing 166 against Mumbai, Mahendra Singh Dhoni's side was once reeling at 75/5 and victory seemed a distant dream for the yellow brigade. However, Bravo's scintillating 30-ball 68 put them on the brink of the win and later in the last over Jadhav snatched a win from the jaws of defeat. (LIVE SCORE)