Indian Premier League 2018

IPL Live Cricket Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: CSK Look To Return To Winning Ways, Face RCB At Home

Updated: 05 May 2018 13:51 IST

IPL Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: Chennai are coming out of a defeat while RCB are happy with a rare win

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will aim to return to their winning ways when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (IPL) in a crunch IPL encounter at the Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium, Pune on Saturday. Batting-heavy CSK slipped to a six-wicket defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday night due to poor fielding and poor bowling effort. The KKR spinners bowled superbly to keep the MS Dhoni-led team to 177/5. Shubman Gill and Dinesh Karthik then made the most of some inexperienced bowling by the likes of KM Asif to get KKR past the line. (Live Scorecard)

CSK also lost comprehensively to Mumbai Indians by eight wickets on April 28, resulting in them dropping to second spot in the points table. The CSK batters have been doing well with Ambati Rayudu, Australian Shane Watson, West Indian Dwayne Bravo, skipper Dhoni and Suresh Raina contributing regularly. Rayudu, especially, has batted well both as an opener and at number four, scoring 391 runs so far. Dhoni, who remained unbeaten on 43 against KKR, has reminded his critics that he is not past his prime and will be expected to continue his purple patch with the bat against Virat Kohli-led RCB.

When and Where to Watch Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.

Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.

Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.

CSK vs RCB Live

Is Dhoni's team running out of gas? Definitely will be the question in the minds of many. Yes, their track record has taken some beating lately, but rest assured, a lion is called a king for a reason and the hosts will be hoping to padlock their critics with something spectacular. Last time these two teams crossed each other's paths, it was an epic battle. Over 400 runs were scored in that game, and Chennai came out on top. MS Dhoni played a masterclass which helped the home side chase down a mammoth target of 206. The hosts though have suffered a slump in their form after that game, losing two out of their next three games. Bowling in the death has been their biggest area of concern. 548 is the number of runs the Men in Yellow have conceded since then and have picked a mere 11 wickets. Chennai very well know they can't win games merely with their batting. Their bowling too has to contribute and that is their one weakness which Bangalore would be looking to exploit in this contest. The visitors have been playing most of their matches at home and all their three wins have come in familiar conditions. Their away record hasn't been an encouraging one. The visitors will definitely want to better their away record, get those two vital points and maintain a narrow margin with the team placed at number four in the table. The two teams are entering into this contest with different mindsets - Bangalore would be hoping for redemption, whilst Chennai would love to regain their number no.1 spot in the points table.

