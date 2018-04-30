IPL Live Cricket Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Daredevils: Confident Delhi Face Daunting Chennai

Chennai Super Kings (CSK), after suffering an eight-wicket defeat against Mumbai Indians (MI), will be keen to get back to winning ways when they face a resurgent Delhi Daredevils in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Monday. The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai side was hammered by Mumbai at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Saturday. However, the yellow brigade continues to maintain the top spot in the points table. While Chennai has five wins from seven games with 10 points in their kitty, Delhi languishes at the bottom with just a couple of wins from seven games and four points. ( Live Scorecard )

Despite Saturday's defeat, Chennai will be looking to continue their dream run in the league. Most of the CSK batters -- Shane Watson, Ambati Rayadu, Dwayne Bravo and skipper Dhoni -- are in form. Also, Suresh Raina found his touch with the willow as the southpaw smashed a 47-ball unbeaten 75 against Mumbai, comprising six fours and four sixes. The Chennai batters have fired on more than one occasion, guiding CSK home. The yellow brigade has the ability to put a massive total on board or chase any challenging target.

When and Where to Watch Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Delhi Daredevils (DD)

India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.

Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.

Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.