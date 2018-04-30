IPL Live Cricket Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Daredevils: Confident Delhi Face Daunting Chennai

Chennai Super Kings (CSK), after suffering an eight-wicket defeat against Mumbai Indians (MI), will be keen to get back to winning ways when they face a resurgent Delhi Daredevils in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Monday. The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai side was hammered by Mumbai at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Saturday. However, the yellow brigade continues to maintain the top spot in the points table. While Chennai has five wins from seven games with 10 points in their kitty, Delhi languishes at the bottom with just a couple of wins from seven games and four points. (Live Scorecard)
Despite Saturday's defeat, Chennai will be looking to continue their dream run in the league. Most of the CSK batters -- Shane Watson, Ambati Rayadu, Dwayne Bravo and skipper Dhoni -- are in form. Also, Suresh Raina found his touch with the willow as the southpaw smashed a 47-ball unbeaten 75 against Mumbai, comprising six fours and four sixes. The Chennai batters have fired on more than one occasion, guiding CSK home. The yellow brigade has the ability to put a massive total on board or chase any challenging target.
When and Where to Watch Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Delhi Daredevils (DD)
India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.
Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.
Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.
New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.
We have seen many times in the past that when a captain steps down, the team goes on to win the next game. They play with the same set of players but not sure what changes their fortunes, maybe the new skipper brings his own aura and good luck. A similar episode happened with Delhi. Gautam Gambhir stepped down as skipper and Shreyas Iyer with his rollicking unbeaten 93 paved way for a healthy win against Dinesh Karthik's men. Keeping that winning run though is more important than just winning the one game. Delhi have now won two games in this competition, of which, one has come against the 3-time champions, Mumbai, and the other one against the 2-time winners, Kolkata. They now face another 2-time title-holders in the form of Chennai. Their opener Colin Munro looked in good touch after receiving another go in the playing XI. His Kiwi mate Trent Boult is faring well and seems to get a couple of wickets in every game. Pacer Avesh Khan has been impressive so far and if Prithvi Shaw provides them with another rapid start, Delhi will be a team to beat. Shreyas rotated his bowlers well on his debut and would hope that all things fall in the right place when his team faces the Men in Yellow. A big loss for Delhi is that all-rounder Chris Morris has been ruled out of the season due to injury and his countryman Junior Dala has replaced him. It will be interesting to find out whether he gets a game against Chennai. The hosts, on the contrary, are a team looking in total balance. They have found ways to win games even if it's not going their way. Not much to ponder upon after their loss to Mumbai as it was just their second. A rare death batting misfire was one of the reasons. Dhoni's men are sitting pretty in the top half of the table and they would like to bag their sixth win of the season and strengthen their place at the top. Deepak Chahar pulled his hamstring in the last game and may not be available to play this match. Apart from him, the home team is not expected to tinker with their playing XI much. A more important 2 points for the visitors as that will open up the tournament getting to the business end.