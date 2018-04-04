IPL Captains' Corner: A Homecoming For Chennai Super Kings 'Thala' MS Dhoni

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are made for each other, and the two-year separation prompted by the ban of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise has only gone on to re-emphasise the strength of the bond between Dhoni and CSK and it was just a formality that he'd be retained, as both the captain and the team come back into the IPL Season 11, hopefully with a bang when they begin their offensive against Mumbai Indians in an away match on April 7.

Dhoni spent the two years away from CSK with Rising Pune Supergiant, and even there, he was the absolute star that he is. Though his tenure was not without its frictions, especially between him and the RPS owners, one the field, Dhoni eventually answered all questions.

Dhoni led CSK to the championship in the 2010 and 2011 seasons, as well as the Champions League in 2010.

His comeback was an emotional event, with the normally inscrutable Mahi almost in tears as he spoke about his return to the franchise that has adopted him as its prodigal son.

Dhoni has had one of the champagne careers in the Indian Premier League. Beginning with the first edition in 2008, he has played 159 matches to score 3561 runs with a strike rate of 136.75 and an average of 37.88.

His performance behind the stumps is phenomenal too, with 76 catches and 30 stumpings.