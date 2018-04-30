IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are running out of options as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 approaches the business end and even Mumbai Indians (MI) are still in trouble even after beating table-toppers Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are two of the top cricketers in the world but they have yet to motivate their teams enough to make them look good. The best part of the match would be that one of the two teams would pick up two desperately-needed points.

When will the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians match be played?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians match will be played on May 1, 2018.

Where will the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians match be played?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians match will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

How do I watch the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians match live?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians match will be telecast live by the Star Network.

What time the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians match start?

The live telecast of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians match will begin at 8 pm IST.

Where can you follow the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians match online?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.