IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will look to get their campaign back on track when they face off at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. While KKR are fourth with six points from seven games but coming off two successive defeats, RCB are at the sixth spot with four points from six games. KKR's last two games saw them lose to Kings XI Punjab (by nine wickets via D/L method) at home and Delhi Daredevils (by 55 runs) at the national capital. On the other hand, RCB, led by Virat Kohli, have never got any momentum. Their two wins have comes against Kings XI (April 13) and Delhi (April 21). Bangalore however, have failed to find the perfect opening partnerships, which could be a major cause of concern.

When will the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders match be played?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be played on April 29, 2018.

Where will the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders match be played?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

How do I watch the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders match live?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be telecast live by the Star Network.

What time does the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders match start?

The live telecast of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will begin at 8 pm IST.

Where can you follow the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders match online?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

