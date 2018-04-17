IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have been in fine nick in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 with two wins out of three outing and would be now taking on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who have a 2-2 record and lie second on the IPL Points Table . Rajasthan Royals had a fine win over Royal Challengers Bangalore while KKR had a way easier time against Delhi Daredevils. Both sides would be keen to put vital points on the table and stay within the top four sides on the list.

When will the Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match be played?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be played on April 18, 2018.

Where will the Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match be played?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

How do I watch the Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match live?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be telecast by the Star Network.

What time the Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match start?

The live telecast of the Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will begin at 8 pm IST.

Where can you follow the Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match online?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.