Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 17 April 2018 16:30 IST

Rajasthan Royals are looking for their third consecutive victory, while Kolkata Knight Riders would be celebrating returning to winning ways.

Rajasthan Royals look for their third successive win © BCCI

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have been in fine nick in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 with two wins out of three outing and would be now taking on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who have a 2-2 record and lie second on the IPL Points Table. Rajasthan Royals had a fine win over Royal Challengers Bangalore while KKR had a way easier time against Delhi Daredevils. Both sides would be keen to put vital points on the table and stay within the top four sides on the list.

When will the Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match be played?
The Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be played on April 18, 2018.

Where will the Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match be played?
The Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

How do I watch the Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match live?
The Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be telecast by the Star Network.

What time the Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match start?
The live telecast of the Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will begin at 8 pm IST.

Where can you follow the Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match online?
The Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

Topics : Rajasthan Royals Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League 2018 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, Match 11 Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Match 15 Cricket
Highlights
  • Royals have turned it around with back-to-back wins
  • Rajasthan Royals will be confident of a third consecutive victory
  • They pipped Delhi Daredevils by 19 runs in a rain hit encounter
Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 117
3 New Zealand 102
4 Australia 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 04 April 2018

