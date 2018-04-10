 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch, Rajasthan Royals Vs Delhi Daredevils

Updated: 10 April 2018 17:18 IST

Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Daredevils would both be keen to make amends after having lost their opening games.

Rajasthan Royals would be keen to make amends after losing their opening game © BCCI

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are back at their home ground at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur after a long time and will be hosting Delhi Daredevils in their first Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 game there. RR lost their first match to SunRisers Hyderabad without a fight while DD went down to Kings XI Punjab in their opening encounter. Both teams have new captains, with Ajinkya Rahane replacing Steve Smith in the RR team. Gautam Gambhir is back with DD as their new captain.

When will the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils match be played?
The Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils match will be played on April 11, 2018.

Where will the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils match be played?
The Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

How do I watch the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils match live?
The Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils match will be telecast by the Star Network.

What time the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils match start?
The live telecast of the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils match will begin at 8 pm IST.

Where can you follow the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils match online?
The Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

