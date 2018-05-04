 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 04 May 2018 15:34 IST

Chennai Super Kings will be keen to return to winning ways when they meet a recovering Royal Challengers Bangalore in their IPL 2018 contest.

Chennai are at the second spot on the IPL 2018 points table. © BCCI

Chennai Super Kings were looking good to run away with the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 before two defeats from three matches stumped their rampant progress. Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, have tasted some success in what was threatening to become a disastrous IPL 2018. MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli will both be extremely keen to see off this crucial game with a win, which makes this contest even more of a tester. Chennai are at the second spot on the IPL 2018 Points Table presently, while RCB are in the lower half, at 5th place.  (Play Fantasy Cricket & Win Lakhseveryday!)

When will the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match be played?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be played on May 5, 2018.

Where will the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match be played?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium, Pune.

How do I watch the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match live?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be telecast live by the Star Network.

What time the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match start?

The live telecast of the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will begin at 4 pm IST.

Where can you follow the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match online?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

Highlights
  • Chennai were looking good before two defeats from three matches
  • Chennai are at the second spot on the IPL 2018 Points Table
  • RCB's primary headache has been their death bowling
