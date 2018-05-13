 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL: Virat Kohli Pays AB de Villiers Massive Compliment After Duo's Star Act vs Delhi Daredevils

Updated: 13 May 2018 11:49 IST

Following RCB's comfortable win over DD, Virat Kohli lauded teammate AB de Villiers on Twitter.

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers combined brilliantly to keep RCB's playoffs hopes alive. © BCCI

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers combined brilliantly to keep Royal Challengers Bangalore's hopes of reaching the IPL 2018 playoffs alive. RCB's star duo put on a batting masterclass, sharing a 118-run stand for the third wicket that was instrumental in RCB overhauling the target set by hosts Delhi Daredevils at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Saturday night. Following RCB's comfortable win, skipper Virat Kohli took to Twitter and posted a complimentary message for his RCB teammate, saying, "have always loved batting with this guy. Makes things simpler for the person at the other end."

While the bowling for RCB has improved as the tournament has progressed, the batting has been a cause for concern for the Bangalore outfit in the previous few games. However, RCB's star duo of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers came to the party when their team needed them the most.

Another Rishabh Pant (61 off 34 balls) blitz and a 46-run cameo from IPL debutant Abhishek Sharma helped Delhi Daredevils post a competitive 181 for four.

RCB, needing a win to stay in contention for the playoffs, were given two early jolts in the chase with Moeen Ali (1) and Parthiv Patel (6) falling in the 2nd and 3rd over respectively.

Kohli and De Villiers took matters into their hands and shared a scintillating 118-run stand off just 64 balls to put RCB in the driver's seat in the chase.

Thanks to Kohli and De Villiers brilliant stand, RCB reached the target without much fuss with with five wickets in hand and an over to spare.

The much-needed win tonight was RCB's fourth in 11 games, keeping them in contention for a playoff spot. The loss for the hosts meant their campaign got worse as they registered their ninth defeat in 12 matches.

