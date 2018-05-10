 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: Umpire Makes Bizarre No-Ball Decision Against Kolkata Knight Riders

Updated: 10 May 2018 10:40 IST

Umpiring blunders took the centre-stage once again in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) when a bizarre no-ball decision by on-field umpire left the fans fuming.

Tom Curran's front foot was well within the line and it wasn't a 'No Ball'. © BCCI

Umpiring blunders took the centre-stage once again in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) when a bizarre no-ball decision by on-field umpire left the fans fuming. The incident happened during the crucial IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday when the home team's pacer Tom Curran's legal delivery was given as no-ball for overstepping by the on-field umpire KN Ananthapadmanabhan. However, replays showed Curran's front foot was well within the line and it wasn't a 'No Ball'.

After watching the replay, Curran and KKR captain Dinesh Karthik rushed to the umpire and discussed the matter. But, it was too late to overturn the decision.

Not just fans, commentators were also surprised by this decision.

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke also took to Twitter and slammed the decision.

Mumbai Indians produced a brilliant bowling and fielding performance after Ishan Kishan's batting pyrotechnics as they outclassed KKR by 102 runs to keep themselves in the hunt for a play-offs berth.

Sent into bat at the Eden Gardens, defending champions MI scored an imposing 210 for 6, riding on 19-year-old Ishan's 21-ball 62, studded with five fours and six sixes, and then bowled KKR out for 108 in 18.1 overs.

Topics : Mumbai Indians Kolkata Knight Riders Tom Curran Dinesh Karthik Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
