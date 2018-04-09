IPL 2018, Live Score Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals: SRH Win Toss, Opt To Bowl vs RR

Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Rajasthan Royals in the fourth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday. Both Hyderabad and Rajasthan are the two teams who were forced to make captaincy changes after the recent ball-tampering scandal came to the fore. Royals, back in the tournament after serving a two-year suspension, and Sunrisers, lost their influential players after BCCI barred them from the league following their role in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa. Ajinkya Rahane will be leading Royals in Smith's absence while New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson will captain the Hyderabad franchise. Warner and Smith are irreplaceable in most teams but both Royals and Sunrisers still look well-balanced sides on paper. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2018 Live updates of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, straight from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

20:00 IST: Rajasthan Royals openers Ajinkya Rahane and D'Arcy Short are out in the middle. Bhuvneshwar Kumar begin proceedings with the ball for Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson(c), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Shakib Al Hasan, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Siddarth Kaul

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane(c), D Arcy Short, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi, Jos Buttler(w), Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Ben Laughlin

19:30: IPL 2018: Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson wins toss, elects to bowl vs Rajasthan Royals

19:21 IST: Spinners will play a crucial part in this pitch says former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar. Team batting first has won 6 out of 8 matches played here.

19:21 IST: We are moments away from the toss now.

19:08 IST: Hello and welcome to the live match updates of the fourth match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

While Sunrisers were able to retain a majority of their players at the auction, Royals spent big bucks on Ben Stokes (Rs 12.5 crore) and Jaydev Unadkat (Rs 11.5 crore) who were their costliest buys this season. The pair would have to shoulder a lot of responsibility especially after the Jaipur-based franchise spent a lot on the pair. Hyderabad will be expecting fireworks from India and England openers Shikhar Dhawan and Alex Hales, drafted in as a replacement to Warner, to deliver the goods at the top.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Wriddhiman Saha, Siddharth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Yusuf Pathan, Shreevats Goswami, Ricky Bhui, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan, Sachin Baby, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Tanmay Agarwal, Alex Hales, Carlos Brathwaite, Rashid Khan, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi,

Chris Jordan and Billy Stanlake.