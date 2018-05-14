 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: Shikhar Dhawan, Son Zoravar Turn On 'Hulk Mode'

Updated: 14 May 2018 16:40 IST

SunRisers Hyderabad have already qualified for the play-offs of IPL 2018.

Shikhar Dhawan took to Twitter and shared a small video with Zoravar. © Instagram

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) became the first team to enter the play-offs of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018. Apart from captain Kane Williamson, who is the highest run-getter for the Hyderabad outfit in IPL 2018, opener Dhawan also played a key role in team's success in the league. SunRisers Hyderabad are sitting comfortably on top of the points table and will be playing two more matches before entering the main stage of the tournament. Ahead of his team's clash against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday, Shikhar spent time with his son Zoravar. The father and son duo were seen having fun with a 'Hulk' mask. Shikhar took to Twitter and shared a small video with Zoravar.

"Airplane Mode - OFF. Hulk Mode - ON. #Hulk #AvengersInfinityWar," Dhawan's tweet read.

Dhawan has played 11 matches so far in the tournament and scored 369 runs at an average of 46.12. On the other hand, Williamson has 544 runs in 12 matches at an average of 60.44. Delhi Daredevils' Rishabh Pant leads the most run-getter chart with 582 runs under his belt.

Dhawan loves to have fun with his team-mates on tours.

In a recent video, the left-hander was seen playing pranks with his SRH teammates Shakib-Al Hasan and Rashid Khan while in a flight.

The Indian opener was seen poking Shakib and Rashid in the nose with a rolled-up piece of paper.

Dhawan has played 102 ODIs and scored 4361 runs at an average of 45.90. He has 13 centuries and 25 fifties to his name.

Highlights
  • SRH became the first team to enter the play-offs of IPL 2018
  • SunRisers Hyderabad are sitting comfortably on top of the points table
  • The father and son duo were seen having fun with a 'Hulk' mask
