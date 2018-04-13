IPL Live Score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab: Virat Kohli Wins Toss, Opts To Field vs Punjab

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look to get back to winning ways after an opening game defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), as they take on Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL) tie at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Friday. RCB, led by star India captain Virat Kohli, lost to KKR after Sunil Narine snatched victory with a 17-ball fifty and an all-round performance by Nitish Rana, who dismisses AB de Villiers and Kohli in the same over before scoring an important 35. RCB will now want their star batsmen Brendon McCullum and AB de Villiers, who blasted a 27-ball 43 and a 23-ball 44, respectively in the first game, to keep their fine form going. McCullum reached a milestone in completing 9,000 T20 runs in the last match and that should boost his confidence. (Live Scorecard)

Kohli did not look his imperious best in the previous game and he would want to come out all guns blazing against Punjab. The likes Quinton de Kock, Sarfaraz Khan and Chris Woakes did not fire against KKR and would want to improve if RCB want their batting to fire. Kohli could depend on Umesh Yadav and Woakes to deliver the goods again as they shared five wickets between them. The star spin pair of Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar failed in the last game, leaking 77 runs in 56 balls and claiming just one wicket.

IPL 2018 Live updates of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab match, straight from M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

20:15 IST: OUT! Umesh Yadav gets the much-needed breakthrough. Umesh bowls full with a bit of width. Mayank, looking to blast the ball over cover for a maximum, edges the ball back to the keeper as the ball swings late. De Kock, behind the stumps, dives to his right and takes an incredible catch. Mayank departs after yet another entertaining cameo.

20:10 IST: FOUR! Kulwant Khejroliya, the new bowler, strays down the line gets punished. Mayank Agarwal will not miss out on these poor deliveries. Short and on the leg and Mayank guides the ball past the keeper for a boundary. Bangalore have been poor with the ball.

20:09 IST: Punjab 25/0 after the second over.

20:08 IST: FOUR! Full length from Umesh and Mayank Agarwal drives it beautifully for another boundary. Impeccable timing from the local boy. Full face of the bat and high elbows, a display of textbook straight drive.

20:06 IST: FOUR! Umesh Yadav, the new bowler, is welcomed to the crease with a boundary. Short and on the pads and Mayank Agarwal pulls it handsomely for a boundary at the deep square leg region. Punjab is putting pressure on Bangalore.

20:05 IST: FOUR! Woakes strays on the pads and Rahul says thank you. The batsman edges the ball fine past the short fine-leg fielder and the ball rolls away for a boundary. 16 runs off the first over of the game. Aggressive batting from the visitors. What a match this will turn out to be.

20:03 IST: SIX and SIX! KL Rahul is starting from where he left the other day. Rahul gets off the mark with a maximum. Back of a length delivery from Woakes, Rahul stands tall and slaps the ball overs cover for a huge maximum. Woakes follows with a full length delivery down the leg side and Rahul flicks it with authority for a humongous six. This has gone in the second tier.

20:00 IST: First Ball -- Woakes starts off with a full length delivery around off, Rahul takes a forward stride and defends it nicely.

19:59 IST: KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are opening the batting for Punjab.

19:58 IST: Chris Woakes is opening the bowling for Bangalore.

19:40 IST: SQUADS:

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul(w), Mayank Agarwal, Yuvraj Singh, Aaron Finch, Karun Nair, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Andrew Tye, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Brendon McCullum, Quinton de Kock(w), Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Chris Woakes, Washington Sundar, Kulwant Khejroliya, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

The think-tank has reposed a lot of faith in the team that played our season opener. Thoughts on the playing XI? #PlayBold #RCBvKXIP #RCB pic.twitter.com/NYKZpoGqfL — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) April 13, 2018

19:33 IST: Ravichandran Ashwin: I think it's important to start well and put up a par score. It's very important to have wickets in hand while batting first. I think we have enough bowling ammunition to put them under pressure. We have one team change, Finch comes in the place for Miller. He deserves to come in the team straightaway.

19:32 IST: Virat Kohli: We are gonna have a bowl. I think the crowd thinks the match is decided on the basis of the toss. Looks like this pitch is back to normal, hence the decision to bowl first. It's the same team that played last match. It's good to be back here and the crowd looks excited always. The aim of any good side in the tournament is to play well at home.

19:30 IST: Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli wins toss, elects to field vs Kings XI Punjab.

19:20 IST: Batting-heavy Bangalore will take on the high-flying Punjab at Bangalore. The hosts had a torrid time in their last campaign, and did not get off to the best of starts this time around either. Their loss to Kolkata highlighted their glaring weaknesses, something which they haven't exactly addressed properly. The bowling department lacks the proper quality, which puts pressure on the batsmen, pushing them to always do more. Unlike their opponents, Punjab look a more complete and better balanced side. They won their opening fixture with absolute ease, dominating proceedings in all departments. KL Rahul's blazing fifty was the highlight of the game, with the middle order also supporting him quite well and the team doing well on the field on the whole. It will be a stern challenge, for both sides in question.

19:15 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the RCB vs KXIP match straight from M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Coming to the visitors, Punjab are coming into the game on the back of a win, having started the season on a resounding note, beating Delhi Daredevils by six wickets. KL Rahul, who is a local here, smashed the fastest-ever fifty in IPL history. Rahul had smashed six boundaries and four sixes in his 16-ball 51. Karun Nair, who scored a 33-ball fifty, also would be keen to continue the good work. But veteran Yuvraj Singh looked a pale shadow of his former self, huffing and puffing to 12 off 22 balls.

Punjab surprisingly dropped big-hitting West Indian Chris Gayle in the last game but he could open the innings as he knows the conditions well here, the venue where he smashed an incredible 175 in the 2013 edition. Aaron Finch, who was unavailable for the last match, also may get a chance. Punjab's bowlers did a fine job by restricting Delhi with 17-year-old spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rahman making his IPL debut with a bang, picking up two wickets along with Mohit Sharma.

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Brendon McCullum, Quinton de Kock, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Sarfraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Chris Woakes, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kulwant Khejroliya.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, David Miller, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin (captain), AJ Tye, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb ur Rahman.

When and Where to Watch: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)

India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.

Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.