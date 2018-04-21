IPL Live Score, RCB vs DD: Royal Challengers Bangalore Aim To Get Second Victory At Home, Face Delhi Daredevils

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will aim to get their second victory at home when they host Delhi Daredevils at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium today. Both teams have failed to find their feet so far in the tournament with just one win from four games. DD are placed eighth while RCB are placed seventh with a slightly better run-rate in the points table. In their campaign opener against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Bangalore failed to defend a competitive total but won their second game of the tournament against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at home. They later lost consecutive games against Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI). ( Live Scorecard )

Other than Virat Kohli, the other big names in the RCB squad have failed to fire till now. While the RCB skipper has amassed 201 runs from four outings, averaging 67, AB de Villiers, Quinton de Kock and Brendon McCullum have accumulated 122, 94 and 47 runs respectively. In the bowling department, pacer Chris Woakes has been impressive with eight wickets from four games while Umesh Yadav, with seven wickets from four games, has also provided the much-needed breakthrough whenever his side needed.

IPL 2018 Live updates of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils match, straight from M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

However, the main cause of concern for the Bengaluru franchise has been the death bowling as the side has leaked too many runs in the death overs. On the other hand, Delhi too had a poor start to their IPL 2018 campaign after losing their first two games against KXIP and RR. The Gautam Gambhir-led side got their first win against MI.

For Delhi, only Rishabh Pant and Jason Roy have looked good so far with the willow and captain Gautam Gambhir is still to find his form back. In the bowling department, young leggie Rahul Tewatia has scalped six wickets from four games with an economy of 7.13. Pacer Trent Boult also has the same number of wickets but has been slightly expensive. The Bangalore side will, however, be the favorites in Saturday's clash as the hosts enjoy a 12-6 head-to-head record against Delhi Daredevils.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Brendon McCullum, Chris Woakes, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Quinton de Kock, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manan Vohra, Kulwant Khejroliya, Aniket Choudhary, Navdeep Saini, Murugan Ashwin, Mandeep Singh, Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Parthiv Patel, Aniruddha Joshi, Pavan Deshpande, Tim Southee, Corey Anderson

Delhi Daredevils: Shreyas Iyer, Chris Morris, Rishabh Pant, Glenn Maxwell, Gautam Gambhir (captain), Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Mohammed Shami, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Daniel Christian, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Trent Boult, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett

When and Where to Watch Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Delhi Daredevils (DD)

India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.

Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.

Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.