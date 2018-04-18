 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: Rajasthan Royals Captain Ajinkya Rahane, 'Junior Dravid' Share Same Jersey Number

Updated: 18 April 2018 09:29 IST

Ajinkya Rahane, after leading Rajasthan Royals to victory against Virat Kohli-led RCB, took out time and clicked pictures with Rahul Dravid's son Anvay Dravid.

IPL 2018: Rajasthan Royals Captain Ajinkya Rahane,
Rahane was handed Rajasthan Royals captaincy after Steve Smith was banned by Cricket Australia. © BCCI

Ajinkya Rahane-led Rajasthan Royals didn't have had a good start to their 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) as they lost to SunRisers Hyderabad in their opening match by nine wickets. After suffering a crushing defeat to SunRisers Hyderabad, the 2008 title winners Rajasthan Royals bounced back strongly with two consecutive wins over Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Rahane was handed Rajasthan Royals captaincy after Steve Smith was banned by Cricket Australia following the ball-tampering scandal and the Mumbai batsman is doing quite a good job.

Rahane, after leading Rajasthan Royals to victory against Virat Kohli-led RCB, took out time and clicked pictures with Rahul Dravid's son Anvay Dravid. Both Rahane and junior Dravid were wearing same jersey numbers - 27.

Rajasthan Royals took to Twitter and shared Rahane and Anvay's pictures.

"Picture perfect! #RoyalCaptain @ajinkyarahane88 with 'The Wall Junior', Anvay Dravid!! #HallaBol #IPL2018 #Cricket," Rajasthan Royals tweet read.

Rajasthan Royals will aim to make it three wins in a row when they face Dinesh Karthik's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium.

KKR registered their first win over Delhi -- a convincing 71-run triumph -- after two successive defeats to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and SunRisers Hyderabad, respectively.

Topics : Rahul Dravid Ajinkya Rahane Cricket India Cricket Team Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League 2018
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Rahane was handed Rajasthan captaincy after Steve Smith was banned by CA
  • Rahane clicked pictures with Rahul Dravid's son Anvay Dravid
  • Rajasthan Royals took to Twitter and shared Rahane and Anvay's pictures
Related Articles
IPL 2018: Buoyant Rajasthan Royals Eyeing Third Consecutive Victory
IPL 2018: Buoyant Rajasthan Royals Eyeing Third Consecutive Victory
IPL 2018: Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Laughlin Star As Rajasthan Royals Beat Delhi Daredevils By 10 Runs (DLS)
IPL 2018: Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Laughlin Star As Rajasthan Royals Beat Delhi Daredevils By 10 Runs (DLS)
IPL Highlights, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils: Royals Beat Daredevils By 10 Runs In Rain-Truncated Match
IPL Highlights, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils: Royals Beat Daredevils By 10 Runs In Rain-Truncated Match
IPL Highlights, RR vs DD: Rajasthan Royals Beat Daredevils By 10 Runs (DLS)
IPL Highlights, RR vs DD: Rajasthan Royals Beat Daredevils By 10 Runs (DLS)
IPL 2018: Rajasthan Royals Eye Winning Return At Home Vs Delhi Daredevils
IPL 2018: Rajasthan Royals Eye Winning Return At Home Vs Delhi Daredevils
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 117
3 New Zealand 102
4 Australia 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 04 April 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.