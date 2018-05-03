 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: Prithvi Shaw Reminds Mark Waugh Of Sachin Tendulkar

Updated: 03 May 2018 21:20 IST

Former Australian cricketer Mark Waugh believes Delhi Daredevils opener Prithvi Shaw's batting technique resembles that of batting legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Prithvi Shaw has accumulated 140 runs at a strike rate of 166.66 from 4 games in the IPL 2018. © AFP

Former Australian cricketer Mark Waugh believes Delhi Daredevils opener Prithvi Shaw's batting technique resembles that of batting legend Sachin Tendulkar. Prithvi has accumulated 140 runs at a strike rate of 166.66 from four games in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018. Commenting on Prithvi's batting technique, Waugh said: "The first thing you notice is his technique, it's very similar to Sachin Tendulkar. His grip, his stance, he stays very still at the crease and plays all his shots around the wicket.

"He plays the ball quite late and is quite punchy in his stroke play and has an excellent base to play any shot from any bowler. He's just so much like Sachin," Waugh added.

Significantly, 18-year-old Prithvi hit his maiden half-century in only his second match of the IPL.

Prithvi, aged 18 years and 169 days, scored 62 off 44, including seven fours and two sixes, becoming the joint-youngest to score a half-century in the Indian Premier League.

In 2013, Sanju Samson, playing for Rajasthan Royals, had smashed 63 off 41 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore aged 18 years and 169 days, eclipsing Shreevats Goswami (19 years and 1 day).

Prithvi's teammate Rishabh Pant is second on the list having scored a half-century in 2017 at the age of 18 years and 212 days.

(With IANS inputs)

