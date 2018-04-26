 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018, Preview: SunRisers Hyderabad Face Rampaging Kings XI Punjab In Return Leg

Updated: 26 April 2018 13:41 IST

SunRisers Hyderabad have looked a balanced side with skipper Kane Williamson leading them from the front with 259 runs and Kaul standing out with nine wickets in the tournament so far.

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) defended a modest 118 against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday night to bring their campaign back on track after suffering back-to-back defeats. Despite missing the services of injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar, SRH showed their bowling prowess. Pacer Siddarth Kaul and leg-spinner Rashid Khan helped the home team dismiss the two-time champions for 87 on a slow wicket at the Wankhede Stadium to record a 31-run victory. SRH have looked a balanced side with skipper Kane Williamson leading them from the front with 259 runs and Kaul standing out with nine wickets in the tournament so far.

It was KXIP who had handed out a 15-run loss to the SRH earlier at Mohali.

They were, in fact, blown away by Chris Gayle, who had cracked a 63-ball 104. The West Indian T20 exponent has looked in ominous form this season with a hundred and two fifties.

However, Gayle had missed the last match against Delhi Daredevils as he was a bit sore and Punjab would hope the opener makes it to the playing XI today.

His opening partner K L Rahul too has looked in good touch scoring 236 runs including two half-centuries. SRH will be again banking on the dangerous duo to give them another flying start while Hyderabad will be focused on dismissing them cheaply.

In Bhuvneshwar's absence, Siddarth and Basil Thampi will have to take the responsibility early on and the spin trio of Rashid, Shakib Al Hasan, and Mohammad Nabi will hold the key in the middle overs.

Among the batsmen, SRH would hope Shikhar Dhawan, who had suffered a hit in the elbow during the match against KXIP and missed a match, finds his touch after getting out cheaply in the last game.

After the batsmen scored a lowly 118, skipper Williamson said he expected more from them.

"Without a doubt, we were expecting a lot more from our batsmen. Perhaps we could have gotten to 140 mark. A fantastic second half for us, but we are still to put a collective performance together," Williamson had added.

Squad:

SunRisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan, Shakib Al Hasan, Manish Pandey, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha, Rashid Khan, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan, Mohammad Nabi, Basil Thampi, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Sachin Baby, Chris Jordan, Billy Stanlake, Tanmay Agarwal, Shreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Alex Hale.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Aaron Finch, Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, David Miller, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin (captain), AJ Tye, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle.

Comments
Topics : Sunrisers Hyderabad Kings XI Punjab Cricket Indian Premier League 2018
