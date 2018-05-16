IPL Live Score, MI vs KXIP: Krunal Pandya Falls After MI's Fightback vs KXIP

Mumbai Indians (MI) will fancy their chances of beating an out-of-form Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) when they host the latter in a must-win match an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. After a string of initial losses, Mumbai Indians' hopes of making it to the last four were revived after they notched three consecutive victories, however, an eight-wicket defeat against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday has again put them on the back foot. While Mumbai are in sixth position with five wins from 12 games, a stuttering KXIP have slumped to the fifth spot with 12 points having suffered their fourth defeat on Monday night in five games. ( Live Scorecard )

Mumbai, with an excellent net run-rate, need to put behind the humiliation by the Royals and come out with all guns blazing against an equally jittery KXIP, who have lost their way in the second half of the tournament after starting strongly. Mumbai's middle order was yet again exposed in the last game when their batsmen, including skipper Rohit Sharma, failed miserably.

21:28 IST: OUT! Slower ball bouncer from Stoinis, Krunal looking to pull, miscues and the short-fine takes an easy catch. Mumbai Indians 136/5 in 14.2 overs.

21:25 IST: Six - Four - Four! Pollard is taking Rajpoot to the cleaners. First he smacks the short delivery over long-on for a maximum and then follows up with two consecutive boundaries. Pollard drives Rajpoot through the the left of mid-off, Finch was late to react and hence the dive does not cut off the ball. Rajpoot strays on the leg side and Pollard says thank you as he guides the ball past the keeper for a boundary.

21:19 IST: Six! Pollard getting in the act now. Short delivery from Axar, Pollard rocks back, makes room and pummels the ball for a flat maximum over cow corner.

21:15 IST: Four! Full and wide from Stoinis, Krunal Pandya leans in and drills the ball through covers for a beautiful boundary. Display of sheer power from Krunal. 100 comes up for Mumbai Indians in the 12th over.

21:14 IST: Six! Krunal Pandya gets the ball in his arc and clobbers Stoinis towards the deep extra cover for consecutive maximum.

21:13 IST: Six! Marcus Stoinis strays on the leg side, Krunal Pandya goes with the glow and lifts the ball over the fielder at fine-leg for a maximum.

21:11 IST: Mumbai Indians 85/4 in 11 overs.

21:06 IST: Lights are on and the play resumes. Players are out on the field.

21:00 IST: Play halted due to floodlights failure.

20:58 IST: Mumbai Indians 79/4 after 10 overs.

20:56 IST: Four! Short and wide from Stoinis, Pollard stands tall and punches the ball through covers for a boundary. There was great power on that shot.

20:51 IST: Ankit Rajpoot finishes a fantastic over. Conceded just one run and dismissed MI captain Rohit Sharma.

20:46 IST: Strategic timeout -- Mumbai Indians 71/4 in 8.2 overs.

20:45 IST: OUT! Short delivery from Ankit Rajpoot, Rohit going for the pull, miscues and Yuvraj Singh at mid-on takes a good catch. Rohit Sharma's poor run in the tournament continues.

20:40 IST: Axar Patel concedes six runs in his first over.

20:36 IST: Mumbai Indians 60/3 in 6 overs. Two new batsmen for Mumbai Indians at the moment.

20:33 IST: OUT! Two-in-two for Tye and Mumbai Indians are in trouble. Short delivery from Tye outside of off, Suryakumar Yadav shuffles, trying to work the ball around, gets an inside edge and the ball ricochets off his pads back to the keeper. Hat-trick ball for Tye!

20:31 IST: OUT! Knuckle ball from Andrew Tye doing the trick once again. Kishan looking to heave the ball straight down the ground, miscues and Marcus Stoinis takes a comfortable catch at mid-on. One too many shots from Ishan Kishan.

20:28 IST: Six and six! Back-to-back maximums for Ishan Kishan. He pulls the first one towards backward square leg and then slices the second one over sweeper cover. 18 off the Mohit Sharma over.

20:25 IST: Four! Mohit Sharma bowls on a good length, the ball seams away from the left-hander. Ishan Kishan plays and edges the ball past the slip for a boundary. Lucky for the batsman, unlucky for the bowler.

20:22 IST: Andrew Tye finishes his first over, concedes two runs and takes a wicket.

20:18 IST: OUT! Andrew Tye, the new bowler in, strikes on the very first ball. Bowls a slower ball, pitched around off and seamed back into Lewis. The length made Lewis prepare for a pull as the gap between the bat and pad did the trick.

20:17 IST: Mumbai Indians 37/0 after the third over.

20:16 IST: Four! Back of a length delivery from Rajpoot, Suryakumar waits and plays it late as the ball rolls away towards the third-man region for another boundary.

20:15 IST: Six! Rajpoot is being taken to the cleaners. Full delivery gets lifted over the cover for a maximum. Suryakumar Yadav is changing his gears now.

20:14 IST: Six! Rajpoot fires in the bouncer once again and this time Suryakumar Yadav gets a thick edge on the pull as the ball flies over the fine-leg region for a maximum.

20:13 IST: Four! Short delivery from Rajpoot, Suryakumar gets into a good position and pulls the ball for a cracking boundary.

20:10 IST: Six! After few quiet deliveries, Mohit Sharma bowls full and into Lewis' arc and the ball flies down the ground for the first maximum of the night.

20:05 IST: Mumbai Indians 7/0 after the first over.

20:03 IST: Four! Rajpoot provides width outside off, Suryakumar Yadav throws his bat at the ball, edges and the ball flies past the man at slips for the first boundary of the night.

20:00 IST: First ball-- Back of a length delivery from Rajpoot to start with. Suryakumar Yadav works the ball around for the first run.

19:59 IST: Ankit Rajpoot opening the bowling for Kings XI Punjab.

19:58 IST: Alright, game time! Evin Lewis and Suryakumar Yadav opening the batting for Mumbai Indians.

19:42 IST: Playing XI:

Mumbai Indians: Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul(w), Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch, Yuvraj Singh, Manoj Tiwary, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Andrew Tye, Mohit Sharma, Ankit Rajpoot

19:34 IST: Rohit Sharma -- We were bowling first as well. Dew is a factor, but we are not worried about it, we need to play some good cricket. I have been in this position over the last few years and I know how to handle the situation. The team has handled it better than me, I think we have done well considering how we played in the first half of the tournament. We are not thinking about the Delhi match at the moment. Just one change for us, Kieron Pollard replaces JP Duminy

19:32 IST: Ashwin -- We are bowling first. Looks like there's dew here, we would like to bowl first and chase the total down. I expected some dip, that's what has happened. We have lost three matches on the bounce, hopefully, we will stop that rot. Two changes for us - Yuvraj Singh and Manoj Tiwary are back, they replace Mayank Agarwal and Karun Nair. Mujeeb is still not fit, hopefully, he will be back for the next match.

19:30 IST: Kings XI Punjab captain Ravichandran Ashwin wins toss, elects to field vs Mumbai Indians.

19:22 IST: We are minutes away from the toss, stay tuned.

19:10 IST: The two teams arrive at the Wankhede for the clash.

19:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab, straight from Wankhede.

Only Suryakumar Yadav has been among the runs on a consistent basis and MI would be pleased with the return to form of West Indian opener Evin Lewis. These two will be banked upon to provide an excellent start. But they need the others down the order especially skipper Rohit to contribute big. Save his match-winning knock against Royal Challengers Bangalore here, Rohit has failed to perform to his potential and MI need him in cracking form, backed up by the Pandya brothers Hardik and Krunal.

MI's bowling too has been a worry. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik and left arm pacer Mitchell McClenaghan will have to bowl cleverly to stop the rampaging K L Rahul and Chris Gayle from scoring big runs. All three may come up with a short-ball attack on the rival openers as Umesh Yadav showed with great success last night for RCB. The role of leggie Mayank Markande (14 wickets) will also be crucial along with that of Krunal Pandya,

KXIP too have slumped in the latter half of the T20 League and need to improve in all departments. It has been a story similar to Mumbai's for KXIP whose openers - Rahul and Gayle - were giving them good starts until last night when both succumbed to Yadav's short balls. Rahul, who has been in the form of his life, was dismissed for 21, while Gayle, who has hit a blistering century this season, also failed and the misfiring middle order could not rescue the team which was shot out for 88, its lowest total of the season.

The hand injury to rookie Afghanistan leg-spinner Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman was a big blow to Punjab and in his likely absence Ashwin and Axar Patel need to take up the responsibility to take wickets in the middle overs. We've to try and make sure we lift ourselves. We'll have to keep a watch on the net run rate but stay positive. We've got a reasonable bowling attack and a lot of experienced international players didn't show up with the bat, remarked skipper R Ashwin after the drubbing by RCB.

Squads:

Kings XI Punjab: Ravichandran Ashwin (C), Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Barinder Sran, David Miller, Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Axar Patel, Akshdeep Nath, Mayank Agarwal, Manoj Tiwary, Yuvraj Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Dagar.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McLenaghan, Mustafizur Rahaman, Jasprit Bumrah, Akila Dananjaya, Ben Cutting, JP Duminy, Rahul Chahar, Sharad Lumba, Adam Milne, Siddhesh Lad, Md Nidheesh, Mohsin Khan, Anukul Roy, Pradeep Sangwan, Tajinder Singh, Aditya Tare, Saurabh Tiwary.