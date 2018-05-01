 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu's Comical Run-Out Act Sparks Laugh Riot In CSK Camp

Updated: 01 May 2018 13:17 IST

An unflustered MS Dhoni left Ambati Rayudu out in the cold in a comical run-out sequence.

MS Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu were involved in a hilarious incident that resulted in the latter's run-out. © BCCI

MS Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu once again impressed with the bat as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Delhi Daredevils (DD) by 13 runs to reclaim the top spot in IPL 2018 Points Tally. Even in CSK's thrilling win over RCB, the duo strung together a 101-run partnership for the 5th wicket to help their team chase down a huge target. On Monday night, Dhoni and Rayudu were again at it, adding 79 runs in just six overs to pile more misery on Delhi Daredevils. However, on the penultimate ball of CSK's innings an incident took place that led to a laugh riot in the CSK camp.

Trent Boult, bowling the last over for DD vs CSK, delivered a bouncer to Dhoni who went for a pull-shot. The CSK skipper only managed to get a slight edge with Rishabh Pant putting down a tough chance down the leg side.

While all this was happening, Rayudu decided to sneak in a single but Dhoni was having none of it. Rayudu reached the striker's end but Dhoni, nonchalantly, sent him back. The 32-year-old Rayudu tried to scramble back and get back to the non-striker's end but Boult threw down the stumps, ending his stay.

Immediately, the cameras panned towards the CSK dug-out and Dwayne Bravo and Stephen Fleming were seen sporting massive grins.

Dhoni ended up being unbeaten on 51 off 22 balls as CSK posted a big 211 for four. Rayudu's innings of 41 helped him extend his lead in the race for the 'Orange Cap'.

The stylish right-hander now has 370 runs from eight matches with an average of 46.25 and a strike-rate of 156.11.

Meanwhile, Dhoni's knock helped him climb to fifth in the top-run getters' list.

The former India skipper has the highest average among the top 10 batsmen in the list. He has scored 286 runs in eight matches with an average of 71.50 and a strike-rate of 169.23.

CSK's win over DD also helped them return to the top of the standings. CSK and SunRisers Hyderabad are both tied on 12 points but the Chennai franchise boast of a better net run-rate.

Chennai Super Kings Delhi Daredevils MS Dhoni Ambati Rayudu Stephen Fleming Dwayne Bravo Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
