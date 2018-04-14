IPL Live Score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: SRH Win Toss, Opt To Field vs KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) would be in a bit of a shock at being unable to defend a 200-plus total against a surging Chennai Super Kings, while SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) would be heaving a sigh of relief at not having messed up what should have been a regulation win against Mumbai Indians. As KKR prepare to host their second IPL 2018 match, they'd be hoping that both their own and SRH's fortunes turn in their favour. Rival skippers Dinesh Karthik and Kane Williamson will be very keen to go one-up. In their last outing, the Dinesh Karthik-led KKR lost to Chennai CSK on the road by five wickets in a thrilling encounter. Despite posting 202/6 riding West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell's unbeaten 36-ball 88, KKR bowlers found it hard to stop CSK from the off as Shane Watson set up the chase with a belligerent 19-ball 42. Later, England's Sam Billings guided MS Dhoni's team to a victory with a 23-ball 56. KKR's R Vinay Kumar had a forgettable outing as the Karnataka pacer started proceedings by conceding 16 runs in the first over and then failing to defend 17 needed in the last over. (LIVE SCORE)

But in SRH, they will have an opponent that has made it two wins in as many matches with a thrilling one-wicket victory over defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday night. The win took them to the top of the standings as they have better-run rate than Chennai Super Kings, who too have four points. Having restricted MI to 147/8, SRH made heavy weather of a chase-able target but in the end, rode Deepak Hooda's unbeaten 25-ball 32 to get past the line. It was a nail-biting end as Billy Stanlake scored the winning run off the last ball. Needing 11 off the final over, bowled by Ben Cutting, Hooda started with a huge six over the long-off which was followed by a wide ball. SRH seemed to be in control as they needed four off the final five balls, but they could manage just four off the next four deliveries. It was down to Stanlake then and the Aussie pacer held his nerves to loft a slower delivery over mid-wicket to seal the game for the hosts. SRH's strength lies in their bowling which has a lot of variety. Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who bowled 18 dot balls against MI, is a prime example.