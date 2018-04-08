IPL 2018, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Live Cricket Score: Kolkata Knight Riders Opt To Bowl

Led by new captain Dinesh Karthik, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will look to continue their good run against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). KKR beat RCB in both their matches last season. The third match of this season's IPL will begin at 8 pm IST on Sunday. Kohli's team was bowled out a mere 49 against KKR in their last meeting which was also RCB's lowest score in the tournament's history. KKR captain Karthik has played for five franchises in IPL - Delhi Daredevils, Kings XI Punjab, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Lions - in 152 matches across 10 seasons before joining KKR. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2018 Live updates of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match, straight from Eden Gardens, Kolkata

19:30 IST: Kolkata Knight Riders win the toss and opt to bowl

19:21 IST: We are moments away from the toss.

19:20 IST: Hello and welcome to the live match updates of the second match of the day between KKR and RCB at the Eden Gardens.

Just like previous editions, two-time champions KKR will kick off their IPL 2018 campaign as one of the favourites. Gautam Gambhir, who will be playing for Delhi Daredevils this season, had led KKR to title victories twice in his seven-year stint with the purple camp -- 2012 and 2014. Karthik will have a tough job and will be determined to keep KKR's domination intact like their slogan, 'Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo Rey'.

KKR full squad: Dinesh Karthik (c), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Singh Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, Ranganath Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Vijay Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi.