KL Rahul Opens Up On Ravichandran Ashwin's Captaincy

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) ended their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 on a dismal note after a whirlwind start to the tournament. Kings XI Punjab, under new skipper Ravichandran Ashwin, managed to win six out of their 14 league games to end their campaign at the second last spot on the IPL Points Tally with 12 points. After letting his bat do the talking in the tournament, KL Rahul spoke about Ashwin's captaincy and the team's performance in the 11th edition of the tournament.

"Obviously, it was a bit up and down because of the results but, we had a good time together. The first half was obviously a great way to start the tournament. And unfortunate for us and the captain that the second half did not go our way. But, yeah it was a great learning and I am sure it was a great experience for him (Ashwin) as a captain," Rahul told kxip.in.

"Handling a young team is never easy, but, I think he did a great job. He's given a lot of feedback to the players, what he thinks about where they can improve so these boys will definitely come back stronger, and his leadership would have helped a lot of players, a lot of bowlers, especially," the dashing opener said.

With 659 runs in 14 matches at an impressive average of 54.91, Rahul was top run-getter for Kings XI Punjab this season and third overall. Playing the opening match of the tournament against Delhi Daredevils, Rahul blasted his way to a fastest ever half-century in Indian Premier League. Rahul smashed six boundaries and four sixes in his 16-ball-51 to give KXIP a resounding start to the tournament.

Asked about his favourite moment in the tournament, Rahul rated the record half-century as the best.

"I think it's the first game when I got a 14-ball 50. It was absolutely unbelievable! I completely outdid myself there.

"I still am amazed that I got the fastest fifty in the IPL ever and it kind of set the tone for the reason of the season as well. I am grateful for a lot of things this season. I have made great friends along the way, great memories, there has been a lot of learning," he said.