Indian Premier League 2018

IPL Live Score, KXIP vs SRH: Both In-Form Teams Look To Continue Winning Streak

Updated: 19 April 2018 19:01 IST

IPL Kings XI Punjab vs SunRisers Hyderabad Live Score: SunRisers are currently second in the points table while Punjab take the third spot

KXIP vs SRH Live Match: Both teams will look to continue their impressive form © BCCI

Kings XI Punjab's batting will be up against the effective bowling of SunRisers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League (IPL) game between two in-form teams in Mohali on Thursday. While Punjab have registered two wins in three matches so far, Hyderabad have won three games in a row, as both, the teams registered crucial wins at the beginning of the tournament. The match at the Punjab Cricket Stadium pits a home side that has a lot of batting firepower against a Hyderabad side that is very balanced and their bowling line-up one of the best in the tournament. Punjab's top-order batsmen Lokesh Rahul, Karun Nair - both from Karnataka - have delivered in the first three matches. (LIVE SCORECARD)

One thing that will please the northern outfit is the return to form of West Indian marauder Chris Gayle, who blasted 63 off 33 deliveries during their four-run win over Chennai Super Kings in their last match. However, Punjab will want another veteran, Yuvraj Singh, and Mayank Aggarwal to also be among the runs as the home batsmen will require being on top of their game against the Hyderabad bowlers. SRH's strength lies in their bowling which has a lot of variety. They have restricted their opponents in three matches within the 150-run mark.

IPL 2018 Live updates of Kings XI Punjab vs SunRisers Hyderabad match, straight from Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

19:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the live match updates of the 16th IPL 2018 match between Kings XI Punjab and SunRisers Hyderabad

Hyderabad may continue to use wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha as a top-order batsman even if he has not cashed in on the opportunities so far. Apart from him, the likes of Shakib, Manish Pandey are proven performers and will look to showcase their talent again, especially against Punjab bowlers who have proved to be expensive, barring young Afghan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Captain Ravichandran Ashwin will hope fellow bowlers like Andrew Tye, Mohit Sharma and Barinder Sran restrict the Hyderabad line-up.

The squads:

SRH: Kane Williamson (Captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rashid Khan Arman, Shikhar Dhawan, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Sandeep Sharma, Shakib Al Hasan, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi Eisakhil, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Billy Stanlake, Siddharth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Shreevats Goswami, Basil Thampi, T. Natarajan, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Ricky Bhui, Sachin Baby, Tanmay Agarwal.

KXIP: Ravichandran Ashwin (Captain), Axar Patel, Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, David Miller, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Agarwal, Ankit Rajpoot, Manoj Tiwary, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Zadran, Barinder Sran, Andrew Tye, Akshdeep Nath, Ben Dwarshuis, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar, Manzoor Dar.

