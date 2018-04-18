IPL 2018: Hardik Pandya's Freak Throw Leaves Ishan Kishan Badly Injured

Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan sustained an injury on his face and was immediately taken off the field during his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday. The incident happened in 13th over of RCB innings when a throw from fielder Hardik Pandya bounced high off the practice pitch area and hit Kishan near his right eye. The 19-year-old was seen writhing in pain and was attended by Mumbai Indians' medical staff. Kishan was replaced by AdityaTare.

Ishan Kishan hope it's not major injury the ball was fast enough to screw him pic.twitter.com/u1ZvggeFFe — Aditya (@Sunnysbluesky) April 17, 2018

Mumbai Indians bought Kishan for a whopping Rs. 6.2 crore in the IPL 2018 players' auction.

In his 20-match IPL career, Kishan has scored 412 runs at an average of 21.68.

Captain Rohit Sharma struck a brilliant 94 before his bowlers produced a clinical performance as Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 46 runs.

Put into bat, Mumbai recovered from a shock start of 0 for 2 to post 213 for 6, their highest score of the season, mainly through the splendid batting of Rohit (94 in 52 balls) and opener Evin Lewis (65 in 42 balls).

Then, the Mumbai bowlers led by left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya (3 for 28) stopped RCB at 167 for 8 in 20 overs to notch up their first win in their fourth match of the season.