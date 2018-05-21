IPL 2018 Final: Ranbir Kapoor To Host Pre-Match Show, Bollywood Stars To Add Glitz To Event

Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in action during the two-hour show that will precede the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 Final , to be played in Mumbai on May 27. The show, which will see several Bollywood stars in attendance, promises to bring Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandes, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja to the stage as well. Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is hosting the Qualifier 1 and IPL 2018 Final, while the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 will be held at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

In an attempt to reach out to more cricket enthusiasts across India, Marathi and Malayalam broadcasts will be held for the first time in IPL history, news agency IANS said quoting the broadcasters.

The Marathi language broadcast will have Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Swwapnil Joshi joining the celebrations.

Fans have so far been enjoying commentary in six languages - Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali and Kannada, it added.

SunRisers Hyderabad are taking on Chennai Super Kings in the Qualifier 1, to be held at Wankhede Stadium on May 22, followed by the Eliminator on May 23 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, where Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals will fight it out for a slot in the Qualifier 2.

The Qualifier 2 match will also be played at Eden on May 25, followed by the final on May 27.

All the matches will begin at 7 pm IST.

