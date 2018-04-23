IPL 2018: Fans Vent Anger At Umpire Vineet Kulkarni After SunRisers Hyderabad's Loss To Chennai Super Kings

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) went down narrowly to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in an IPL 2018 match on Sunday with the win taking MS Dhoni's team to the top of the points table . However, things could have been very different for CSK had Shardul Thakur's waist-high no-ball been called by the on-field umpires in the 17th over. Kane Williamson was batting brilliantly when Thakur delivered a high full-toss in the second ball of the 17th over, however, umpire Vineet Kulkarni, standing at square leg, didn't call it a no-ball. Replays clearly showed that the delivery was well above the waist height. Yusuf Pathan still managed to hit the next ball for a six but the loss of a run and an extra ball proved decisive as SRH fell short by four runs in the end .

Fans on Twitter hit out at the umpire with some even saying that the man of the match award should have gone to Kulkarni.

If not for stupid decisions of not giving no-ball, the result could have been different for @SunRisers#DRSNOBALL #SRHvCSK #SRH #CSKvSRH — Vinay Maturi (@knowvinay) April 22, 2018

Why cant umpires go to TV umpire to check the no-ball...little things make big difference in T20...this one wasnt even close call...so blatant...umpires on Srinu mama payroll#SRh should have had an extra ball with an extra run....when Williamson and Pathan were on song.#SRHvCSK — Man of Justice (@SuperGops) April 22, 2018

Man of the Match: Vineet Kulkarni.



If you're wondering who is he... He was the umpire who denied the no-ball. #SRHvCSK #IPL2018 #SRH — Az (@AzeemQuraishi13) April 22, 2018

That wrong decision by umpire cost SRH this match..That was clearly a no-ball..!! #SRHvCSK — EniGmouS... (@itsjayx__) April 22, 2018

Vineet Kulkarni should have done this. But he chose to become the 12th man for CSK. #SRHvCSK #IPL pic.twitter.com/E7nhGiObPl — We Are Hyderabad (@WeAreHyderabad) April 22, 2018

Csk won by 4 Runs

All are talking about That Save by Karn Sharma at boundary line.

But noone is talking about that Disastrous decision (no ball not given) by VineetKulkarni

#SRHvCSK #IPL2018 — chaai aur khari (@DeepayanNasik) April 22, 2018

CSK playing with 12 players on the field..Vineet Kulkarni is the 12th man on the field.. — Prathamesh Khot (@co0l_r0cks) April 22, 2018

#starplusNayisoch award should be given to Vineet Kulkarni for finding a way to make #csk win......one more of his decision has cost a team the match #CSKvSRH #IPL2018 — sripad n gautham (@SripadNG) April 22, 2018

BCCI had withdrawn Vineet Kulkarni from the ICC panel after complaints about his howlers. He was withdrawn from a Ranji final after a howler changed the course of a semifinal. What is he doing officiating matches again? #IPL — Papya. (@Dhaanu) April 22, 2018

man of the match goes to vineet kulkarni. #CSKvSRH — filmy dukkan (@FilmyShetty) April 22, 2018

#SRHvCSK today CSK played with 12 https://t.co/88aTwMlrpq of match must be given to Vineet Kulkarni. Who didn't gave Thakur's fulltoss noball — Saurabh Srivastava (@saurabhashu44) April 22, 2018

Winning the toss, Hyderabad captain Williamson opted to field. CSK started slow but were powered to 182 for three, courtesy Ambati Rayudu's swashbuckling 79 off just 37 balls.

Deepak Chahar starred with the ball for CSK as Hyderabad were restricted to 178 for six. Williamson top-scored with 84 off 51 balls, but the effort was not enough to get his team across the line.

Williamson found an able ally in Yusuf Pathan (45 off 27 balls) as they raised hopes of an SRH victory with a brisk 79-run stand for the fourth wicket.

However, both fell in quick succession that gave CSK the advantage, going into the final few overs of the match.

Rashid Khan almost pulled off the impossible for the hosts with a 4-ball 17 but in the end SRH fell short by four runs.