Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: Fans Vent Anger At Umpire Vineet Kulkarni After SunRisers Hyderabad's Loss To Chennai Super Kings

Updated: 23 April 2018 12:40 IST

Umpire Vineet Kulkarni's decision to not give a no-ball in the 17th over proved costly for SRH vs CSK.

IPL 2018: Umpire Vineet Kulkarni was slammed by fans for a poor decision in SRH vs CSK match. © BCCI

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) went down narrowly to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in an IPL 2018 match on Sunday with the win taking MS Dhoni's team to the top of the points table. However, things could have been very different for CSK had Shardul Thakur's waist-high no-ball been called by the on-field umpires in the 17th over. Kane Williamson was batting brilliantly when Thakur delivered a high full-toss in the second ball of the 17th over, however, umpire Vineet Kulkarni, standing at square leg, didn't call it a no-ball. Replays clearly showed that the delivery was well above the waist height. Yusuf Pathan still managed to hit the next ball for a six but the loss of a run and an extra ball proved decisive as SRH fell short by four runs in the end.

Fans on Twitter hit out at the umpire with some even saying that the man of the match award should have gone to Kulkarni.

Winning the toss, Hyderabad captain Williamson opted to field. CSK started slow but were powered to 182 for three, courtesy Ambati Rayudu's swashbuckling 79 off just 37 balls.

Deepak Chahar starred with the ball for CSK as Hyderabad were restricted to 178 for six. Williamson top-scored with 84 off 51 balls, but the effort was not enough to get his team across the line.

Williamson found an able ally in Yusuf Pathan (45 off 27 balls) as they raised hopes of an SRH victory with a brisk 79-run stand for the fourth wicket.

However, both fell in quick succession that gave CSK the advantage, going into the final few overs of the match.

Rashid Khan almost pulled off the impossible for the hosts with a 4-ball 17 but in the end SRH fell short by four runs.

