IPL 2018, KKR vs MI: Dinesh Karthik Does An MS Dhoni, Pulls Off Stumping In A Flash

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Dinesh Karthik is in the form of his life. With 412 runs in 13 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 matches under his belt, Dinesh Karthik is the highest run-getter for KKR in the IPL 2018. On Tuesday, he once again led by example in his team's six-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Apart from his match-winning 41-run unbeaten knock, it was his brilliant stumping which stunned everyone and left Rajasthan Royals' all-rounder Stuart Binny bemused.

The incident happened in 12th over of Rajasthan Royals innings when Binny walked down the track to play Kolkata Knight Riders chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav but failed to pick his wrong one.

Binny got beaten and Karthik, who was sharp as a hawk behind the stumps, whipped the bails in a flash and left the all-rounder stranded.

This is not the first time Karthik has shown his brilliance behind the stumps.

In KKR's last match against Rajasthan Royals, Karthik's spectacular glove work behind the stumps left skipper Ajinkya Rahane flabbergasted.

Rahane tried to play a flick shot off Nitish Rana but missed it completely. The ball went off the pads.

An attentive Karthik took his one glove off, pounced on the ball and back-flicked it onto the stumps to send Rahane back to the pavilion.

Karthik averages 51.50 in the tournament and has one half-century to his name.