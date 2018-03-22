IPL 2018: Dinesh Karthik, Captain Of KKR, Says His Dream Is To Play For CSK

Dinesh Karthik has suddenly become a superstar and a media darling. His last-ball six in the Nidahas Trophy final is viral on social media and the fans are watching his eight-ball 29-run innings on a repeat mode. Karthik's next mission is Indian Premier League and he is prepping up to lead Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Season 11 of the cash-rich league. But, it seems Karthik's heart still beats for the rival franchise Chennai Super Kings. "Heart of hearts, I thought I'll be playing for CSK from the very first year. It's been 10 years and it has never happened. The dream is getting smaller by the day. I don't know if I'll ever play for CSK. I have been born and brought up in the city and would have loved to play for the Chennai team," Karthik was quoted as saying in an interview.