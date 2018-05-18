 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL Live Score, DD vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings Aim To Tie Loose Ends In Dead Rubber vs Delhi Daredevils

Updated: 18 May 2018 17:58 IST

IPL Delhi Daredevils vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led squad will be eyeing the top spot on the IPL points table

IPL Live Score, DD vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings Aim To Tie Loose Ends In Dead Rubber vs Delhi Daredevils
DD vs CSK Live Match: The match will be played at the Ferozshah Kotla © AFP

With the playoff berth already in the bag, Chennai Super Kings take on a listless Delhi Daredevils in a rare dead rubber clash of the Indian Premier League on Friday. The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led squad is eyeing the top spot on the IPL points table alongside SunRisers Hyderabad, whom they defeated comprehensively in their previous game. CSK have shown tremendous consistency this season after missing out the previous two seasons. They were solid against the table toppers Hyderabad, who boast of the best bowling attack in the tournament. (Live Scorecard)

CSK have also adjusted well to their new home ground in Pune after their Chennai games were moved due to the Cauvery water dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Their opening combination of Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson has worked brilliantly while chasing big totals as well as setting them. Rayudu, with 535 runs at 48.63 average, has been their standout player which was acknowledged by Dhoni after the opener smashed an unbeaten 100 against SunRisers.

IPL 2018 Live updates of Delhi Daredevils vs Chennai Super Kings match, straight from Ferozshah Kotla

The bowling has not stood out individually but has done the job as a unit. Shardul Thakur has been their leading wicket-taker with 11 scalps, followed by Dwayne Bravo, who has picked up nine. The experienced spin duo of Harbhajan Singh and Ravindra Jadeja have been effective at keeping things tight.

CSK will get to fine-tune their game against Daredevils, a team which has been below par yet again. Getting the legendary Ricky Ponting on board as a coach and a change in captaincy in the middle of the tournament too has not helped the struggling side.

They have had the much-needed break of five days and will be fresh going into today's game. They are playing for pride and would like to be on the winning side in their remaining two games. The management handed out IPL debuts to Sandeep Lamichhane, Abhishek Sharma and Junior Dala in the previous game against RCB.

Comments
Topics : Chennai Super Kings Delhi Daredevils Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
