Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: Chris Gayle Gives Victory Sign To Kings XI Punjab Mentor Virender Sehwag

Updated: 29 January 2018 18:46 IST

Chris Gayle was sidelined for most of the auction before Kings XI Punjab bought him for his base price.

KXIP bought Gayle at his base price of Rs 2 crore. © Instagram

Kings XI Punjab splurged almost the entire amount from their Rs. 80 crore purse at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 auction, signing some star cricketers for the eleventh edition of the cash-rich league. KXIP have never won an IPL title and their team mentor Virender Sehwag believes that the 2018 season belongs to the Punjab outfit. After the bidding war, the former India cricketer took to Twitter and shared a photo with the team's co-owner Preity Zinta and other staff members. "Do Hazaar Adarah, Hoye Hamaara. Best of luck to the boys!," Sehwag tweeted in his well-known style.

The most surprising moment of the IPL Auction came early on Day One when the devastating Chris Gayle's name was called by auctioneer Richard Madley, and no one responded. Despite going under the hammer twice, Gayle couldn't find any buyer.

The hard-hitting batsman was finally bought by KXIP when his name came for third time on the auction table. KXIP bought Gayle at his base price of Rs 2 crore.

Replying to Sehwag's tweet, Gayle posted a victory sign on the Twitter.

The West Indian has numerous records to his name in the IPL.

Gayle has the fastest T20 century to his name, off just 30 balls. Playing for RCB, the Jamaican smashed the fastest century against Pune Warriors in 2013.

He also holds the record for most sixes in the tournament - 265. The second best in the list is Suresh Raina, who has 173 sixes to his name. And who can forget his 175-run carnage, the highest individual score in T20s.

Explaining the decision of signing Gayle at the last moment, Sehwag told amarujala.com: "Simply having him (Gayle) in your side means a lot. Being an opening batsman, Gayle can prove to be a danger to any opposition."

Topics : Kings XI Punjab Chris Gayle Virender Sehwag Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
