Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: Chris Gayle Storms To Sixth Indian Premier League Century, The Maximum By Any Batsman

Updated: 19 April 2018 22:06 IST

Chris Gayle came out with another classic knock for Kings XI Punjab vs SunRisers Hyderabad to score the first century of IPL 2018.

Chris Gayle was purchased almost as an afterthought by Kings XI Punjab © BCCI

Chris Gayle once again showed why he is one of the most feared batsmen in international cricket as he hammered the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowling to pulp, scoring the first century of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 and the fifth of his IPL career, the highest by any batsman in the 11 seasons of the tournament. Gayle, who was purchased almost as an afterthought by Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), has delivered in no uncertain terms as he clattered 11 sixes and a fours to reach his century. The sheer power and timing of the shots made the big IS Bindra Stadium ground look like a club ground. The 'Universe Boss' was unstoppable as he destroyed the much-vaunted SRH bowling.

This was Gayle's second big knock in the IPL 2018. He had hammered a tremendous 63 off just 33 balls against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) with the aid of four sixes and seven fours.

That knock had enabled KXIP beat CSK in a close match, handing the Chennai outfit their first loss of IPL 2018.

Gayle was named man of the match for that effort.

Gayle had five centuries in the IPL before this, with a highest score of 175 not out for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors India on April 23, 2013.
 

Kings XI Punjab Sunrisers Hyderabad Chris Gayle Indian Premier League 2018
