Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018 Auction, Top Prospects: Chris Lynn Can Surely Turn On The Heat

Updated: 27 January 2018 08:43 IST

Australian Chris Lynn is one of the biggest hitters in limited-overs cricket.

Lynn was a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) side since 2012. © BCCI

One of the most explosive players in the world, Chris Lynn has the ability to take the match away at the top of the order. Lynn has been a prolific performer in the Big Bash League (BBL), playing for Brisbane Heat and can be an asset to any side. He along with Brendon McCullum has formed one of the most destructive opening pairs in BBL and are often called the 'Big Bash Brothers'. Known to be one of the cleanest strikers of a cricket ball, Lynn has every chance of raising the temperature in the IPL player auction in Bengaluru.

Lynn was a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) side since 2012 and with Kolkata not retaining him, he will be going under the hammer. However, with Lynn, KKR will not be able to use the RTM as they have already retained two foreign players in the form of Sunil Narine and Andre Russell which is the maximum in terms of foreign players to be retained.

Lynn will be coming to the auctions, after a very good IPL last season. Playing for KKR, he scored 295 runs in 7 matches with an average of 49.16. His strike-rate last year was a staggering 180.98 which is why most of the franchises will be keen in getting him in the auctions.

To add to his striking abilities, Lynn is also a brilliant fielder that can come in handy in the shortest format of the game. The chances of Lynn bagging a lucrative contract this year is pretty high and his availability for the entire leg of the league makes it a bonus for the franchises.

