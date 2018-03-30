 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

Indian Premier League 2018: Rajasthan Royals Likely To Rope In Heinrich Klaasen As Steve Smith's Replacement

Updated: 30 March 2018 23:01 IST

The way Klaasen countered Indian spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav impressed Rajasthan Royals.

Indian Premier League 2018: Rajasthan Royals Likely To Rope In Heinrich Klaasen As Steve Smith
Rajasthan Royals are making a comeback to the IPL after a gap of two years. © BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday barred Australian cricketers David Warner and Steven Smith from participating in the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Indian cricket board announced its decision after Cricket Australia handed one-year bans to Warner and Smith for their involvement in ball-tampering. Cricket Australia also suspended Cameron Bancroft for nine months.

While Ajinkya Rahane was given the responsibility of the Rajasthan Royals team for the 11th edition of the league, Zubin Bharucha, RR's head of cricket, said that South African Heinrich Klaasen is Smith's replacement in the side. "Our aim was to get someone who can play spin well because we are pretty sure that spinners will have a big role to play during the IPL," Bharucha told the Times of India.

"Klaasen is an amazing player of spin. And he has a vast array of shots, which tempted us to go for him. He plays the reverse sweep very well, something that will be quite useful in the IPL," Bharucha added.

Bharucha further mentioned that when Klaasen was approached, he immediately said yes.

The way Klaasen countered Indian spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav impressed Bharucha.

"His strategy against them was just amazing," Bharucha remarked.

Bharucha explained why he chose Klassen's ahead of anybody else.

"Smith will be back with us next year and we did not want to end up with two similar players. Our idea was to build the team keeping three years in mind. Even after Smith is back, Klaasen will be very useful for us."

Topics : Rajasthan Royals South Africa Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Heinrich Klaasen Steven Smith Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Steve Smith stepped down as the captain of Rajasthan Royals
  • Smith was ruled out of IPL after the 12-month ban he was handed by CA
  • When Klaasen was approached, he immediately said yes
Related Articles
India vs South Africa, Highlights, 3rd T20: India Beat South Africa By 7 Runs, Win T20I Series 2-1
India vs South Africa, Highlights, 3rd T20: India Beat South Africa By 7 Runs, Win T20I Series 2-1
Heinrich Klaasen Is No Less Than AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis: Farhaan Behardien
Heinrich Klaasen Is No Less Than AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis: Farhaan Behardien
India Vs South Africa: Heinrich Klaasen Credits JP Duminy For Making Him A Fearless Cricketer
India Vs South Africa: Heinrich Klaasen Credits JP Duminy For Making Him A Fearless Cricketer
'Bring On The Series Decider': Says This Cricketer After South Africa's 2nd T20I Win
India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Heinrich Klaasen, JP Duminy Power South Africa to Series-Levelling Victory Against India
India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Heinrich Klaasen, JP Duminy Power South Africa to Series-Levelling Victory Against India
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 28 March 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.