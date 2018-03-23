Watch: MS Dhoni Gets In The Groove For Indian Premier League 2018

MS Dhoni was seen sweating it out in the nets with his CSK teammates.

MS Dhoni was seen sweating it out in the nets with his CSK teammates. © Twitter

Chennai Super Kings will make their long-awaited return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) when the 2018 season kicks off April 7. Following the completion of their two-year suspension, CSK are going all out to get their fans going for the new season. Leading the team will be Chennai's favourite son Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Having being rested from India squad for the recently-concluded Nidahas Trophy in Sri Lanka, Dhoni will be raring to get back to competitive cricket and the former India captain was seen sweating it out in the nets and getting back into the groove with CSK.

Get that ball back from the car parking please! - #Thala #HomeSweetDenpic.twitter.com/D7mCwp7Poe — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 22, 2018

Dhoni, who was retained by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), had made it clear that there was no question of him playing for any team other than the yellow brigade.

Apart from Dhoni, CSK also retained Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja.

CSK have enjoyed a 100 percent track record of making it to the playoffs of every IPL they played also having won the IPL and Champions league T20 twice.

Dhoni was the man at the helm of affairs when CSK were IPL champions in subsequent seasons in 2010 and 2011. The Champions League 2010 also saw Dhoni lead CSK to the title.

His record speaks for itself as he has been a phenomenal presence in the Indian scheme of things as well, winning the 2007 World Twenty 20 and the 2011 World Cup for India.

Dhoni began his IPL career with CSK in the very first edition of the tournament in 2008. He has, over the 10 years, scored 3561 runs in 159 matches he has played for CSK and RPS, at an average of 37.88, with a highest score of 70 not out.